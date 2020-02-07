Ask a broker: What’s the best way to find my dream second home?

I am looking to buy a second home in ski country that has a good walkability score, amenity access, and sustainable energy options. I know what I am looking for but now how do I choose a broker to help me navigate the market?

— J. Smith

Dear J. Smith: that is a great question. Before we get into choosing a broker, we should go over exactly what a broker is and what they will do for you as a buyer. To become a real estate broker, we successfully passed the real estate broker exam, and continue to educate ourselves with yearly classes, seminars and designations to constantly improve our knowledge of the profession.

To become successful real estate brokers, we then became experts on real estate in our community, in order to offer value pricing, negotiating and marketing expertise to our clients. When working with buyers we help them look for properties that match their criteria, conduct negotiations, prepare offers and help them with the many steps between contract and closing date.

As a broker in a resort community, many times we communicate with buyers across the country and the world so they will have their pulse on the market and feel comfortable making an offer when the right property is listed, even if they aren’t physically here.

Now, there are a few things you should take into consideration when choosing a broker:

You will spend a lot of time with your broker, so choose someone you like. Read their bio to help learn more about them.

Do your research. Visit their website. What kind of company do they work with and where are their offices? How many years of experience do they have? What credentials have they earned? What do their testimonials say? You want a broker who has made real estate their profession.

Once you have found a broker that seems like a good fit, set up an interview. We always feel it’s best to “go on a date before getting married” and meeting with a broker face-to-face is the best way to make sure you’ve found the right one.

Didi Doolittle and Andy Owen are real estate agents with Slifer Smith & Frampton. You can connect with both at http://vaildidi.com/.