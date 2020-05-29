Ask a Broker: With the Vail Valley opening back up, will it help my listing?

Question: My home was just listed on the market. As the Vail Valley begins to open and enter a new phase in its COVID-19 recovery, what does this mean for me and the potential buyer?

Answer: This week Eagle County moved into the “blue” phase of the Transition Trail Map updating the county’s recent public health order regarding COVID-19.

The biggest impact to real estate is that, with this new phase, non-Eagle County residents are now permitted to see properties with their broker. Everyone must still work within the stipulations in the public health order, and potential buyers will be asked by their broker to wear a face covering and maintain social distancing while looking at real estate. Homes listed for sale have sanitizing guidelines as well.

This Village Walk home in Beaver Creek boasts ski-in/ski-out access right out of your front door along with beautiful finishes, designer furnishings and awesome views. It’s listed at $4,995,000.

Bjorn Bauer Photography | Special to the Daily LLC

Every brokerage firm is slightly different, and Slifer Smith & Frampton has guidelines they ask their buying and selling clients to follow, from disinfecting homes between showings to not having buyers use the bathrooms. As brokers, we have been briefed on how to keep everyone safe and healthy, so don’t hesitate to ask your broker any specific questions and they will happily guide you.

While open houses are not currently permitted, the real estate industry has developed some savvy ways for buyers to shop online from anywhere in the world. For instance, matterport photography gives you a realistic feel for walking through a home and can give you measurements of walls to better understand the spaces. We are also seeing Facebook Live open houses that allow homes to be promoted on a platform where buyers can ask real-time questions and get a better feel of a home and its features.

The great news is that sales are happening. People are listing and contracts are being signed. Summer is an amazing time to be in the mountains and like usual, we are seeing requests for rentals where people are looking to spend a week or the entire summer in the Vail Valley. Larger events that have historically occurred in the summer have been canceled but open space and clean mountain air are always wide open.

Cara Connolly is a local luxury real estate and rental expert associate broker at Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate in Beaver Creek, Colorado.