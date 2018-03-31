Ask candidates to keep money out of politics, run people-funded campaigns (letter)

Citizens United has been disaster for American politics. In the eight years since this Supreme Court decision was handed down, corporations, PACs and special interests have chipped away at stripping our voices and rights.

We have seen the damaging effects of money influencing our politics in Colorado. Amendment 71 is a prime example of how one industry can sink huge sums of money into a ballot initiative for a desired outcome. Unfortunately, we've also seen how money can and is influencing our elected representatives, most recently on gun control legislation and deregulating banks.

We as voters must begin to expect and demand more of our candidates. Until Citizens United is overturned, it is upon us to ask our candidates to get the money out of politics and run people-funded campaigns, leaving no doubt whose interests will be served when votes are cast. For those that don't comply, we should be questioning, why not?

In this 2018 election cycle, Progressive candidates across the country are choosing to run people-funded campaigns. Supporting these candidates like Mark Williams, who is running in Congressional District 2, is critical if we as citizens are going to restore our voices and our democracy.

No money from PACs or special interests should be the norm and not the exception.

Marie Adams

