Attend a heartfelt celebration of the lives of those we love (letter)
December 2, 2018
With Birds of Prey well underway, we have so much for which to be grateful in this wonderful valley of ours. Another early December tradition, Hospice of the Valley's Hearts of Remembrance event, takes place again this year at Shaw Cancer Center in Edwards. On Tuesday, Dec. 4, beginning at 5 p.m., we will gather together to remember and celebrate our families, our communities and those near and far who have passed away or whose lives might be touched by hospice in some way.
This is the 28th year of this extraordinary gathering of community volunteers who have given their time, their talents and their treasures in fellowship with friends and family who have had or may have loved ones facing terminal illness. We celebrate the angels who have touched our lives through hospice.
Over these years, I have seen awareness grow about hospice in our valley, most often when one of us loses a parent or a friend. Until we face it head on, it's unlikely that we give it much thought.
Another true blessing of living where we do is that we have relentless volunteers and staff who have built an incredible network of professional care providers who are there for us during the troubling times that come when meeting death. As our phenomenal executive director Markey Butler states, "Choosing hospice care is not about giving up; it is about reaching out …"
Please join us, Rod Powell and Mountain Harmony Singers for a heartfelt celebration of the lives of those we love. If you can't attend, donations may be made to HomeCare & Hospice of the Valley, 1901 Grand Ave., Suite 206, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601, or call 970-930-6032 for more information.
We really do have so much for which to be grateful.
Sara Fisher
Gypsum
