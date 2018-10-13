Avon Town Council candidate endorsement: Tamra Nottingham Underwood (letter)

Tamra and I previously served together on the Avon Town Council, she as mayor pro tem and me as mayor. She has a deep commitment to and understanding of Avon, our people, our heritage, our challenges and our opportunities. Combined with her outstanding abilities to analyze situations and creatively evaluate alternative solutions, Tamra did, and will again, effectively lead Avon fiscally, environmentally and culturally. She is an exceptional candidate for Avon Town Council and should be elected.

Ron Wolfe

Former Avon Mayor, 2002-2010, and current Avon resident