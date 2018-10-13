Avon Town Council candidate endorsement: Tamra Nottingham Underwood (letter)
October 13, 2018
Tamra and I previously served together on the Avon Town Council, she as mayor pro tem and me as mayor. She has a deep commitment to and understanding of Avon, our people, our heritage, our challenges and our opportunities. Combined with her outstanding abilities to analyze situations and creatively evaluate alternative solutions, Tamra did, and will again, effectively lead Avon fiscally, environmentally and culturally. She is an exceptional candidate for Avon Town Council and should be elected.
Ron Wolfe
Former Avon Mayor, 2002-2010, and current Avon resident
Trending In: Opinion
- The Sandoval family thanks you for your support during their loss (letter)
- Eagle County Sheriff: Proceed with caution into the world of make-believe this Halloween (column)
- Thanks to community, first responders for help following Eagle Ranch house fire (letter)
- Rankin: Only 40 percent of Colorado third-graders are reading at grade level (column)
Trending Sitewide
- Vail Resorts, Triumph Development strike deal for 23.3-acre East Vail parcel
- “Kavanaugh, get used to it”: Breckenridge bartender gets stiffed — with a message
- Colorado residents pay more as hospitals pull in profits nearly twice the national average, state data shows
- Keystone, Copper, Loveland and Arapahoe Basin ski areas to see changes this season
- Colorado ski season begins this weekend with first resort opening