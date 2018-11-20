Be patient at the post office this holiday season, as they deal with reduced staffing (letter)
November 20, 2018
After making several inquiries in the greater Vail Valley, it appears that staffing at most of our post offices will be significantly reduced for the coming Christmas season as compared to just a few years ago. In some cases, staffing has been reduced by nearly half.
The consequence will be stressful for the very hard-working employees as they grapple with the ever-growing volume of packages. Please keep this in mind as you endure long waits to mail and pick up packages in the coming weeks. And perhaps a letter to Sen. Cory Gardner, Sen. Michael Bennet and Rep. Scott Tipton might be a good idea.
Crosby Foster
Eagle
Trending In: Opinion
- Raise the gas tax in Colorado to help fund road construction and maintenance (letter)
- Van Ens: Why are we met with silence regarding sexual predators in churches? (column)
- Proposed ‘boarding house’ not a good fit for the Eagle-Vail community (letter)
- Carnes: In 20th Thanksgiving column, Vail local still thankful (column)
- Wissot: I miss the America before America became great again (column)
Trending Sitewide
- Biggest piece of Vail Valley real estate business is now a higher price range
- Vail Valley-based Hackernoon using equity crowdfunding to fuel new growth
- Eagle County struggles with record number of suicide deaths in 2018
- Colorado Parks and Wildlife sends public reminder after sickly mountain lion kitten removed from private home
- Vail’s Shiffrin wins season-opening World Cup slalom by huge margin