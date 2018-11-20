Be patient at the post office this holiday season, as they deal with reduced staffing (letter)

After making several inquiries in the greater Vail Valley, it appears that staffing at most of our post offices will be significantly reduced for the coming Christmas season as compared to just a few years ago. In some cases, staffing has been reduced by nearly half.

The consequence will be stressful for the very hard-working employees as they grapple with the ever-growing volume of packages. Please keep this in mind as you endure long waits to mail and pick up packages in the coming weeks. And perhaps a letter to Sen. Cory Gardner, Sen. Michael Bennet and Rep. Scott Tipton might be a good idea.

Crosby Foster

Eagle