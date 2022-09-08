Berenson: Let’s call full-time short-term rentals what they are — businesses

Madeleine Berenson

MadeleineBerenson

On behalf of Eagle County residents and those who desperately want to become residents here, I implore elected officials throughout the county, from commissioners, town council members and POA board members and everything in between, to come together and designate all non-owner-occupied short-term rentals as businesses, zoned as hotels. The solvency of all of our communities depends on it.

Zoning laws make clear distinctions between commerce and residence, which, yes, keeps things quieter and safer for people in their homes. But they also prevent large companies from buying residential homes and converting them into businesses, which helps keep the housing market fair and accessible to people of varying levels of income.



That’s what they should do, anyway. But then Airbnb came along, and investors quickly realized how easily this ill-defined, unregulated business model could disguise itself as a home, and fly under the zoning radar everywhere.

And flew it did. With over 4 million listings worldwide (660,000 of which are in the United States), Airbnb is now bigger than the five top hotel brands combined .

Short-term rental companies own 31% of privately owned former homes .

And according to a recent Yardix report , by 2030, institutions will own 40 percent of single-family rentals in the United States.

Here in Eagle County, the explosion of short-term rentals has had a significant negative impact on our neighborhoods, businesses, and schools — basically, the cornerstones of a healthy community. There’s no formal record of how many actually exist, but a recent search for Airbnb listings in my EagleVail neighborhood alone turned up 117 properties.

Factor in every community in Eagle County, on every platform, and it’s safe to say these businesses have displaced or precluded thousands of long-term residents. And the tiny pool of available housing left is so expensive, no one making $20 an hour (the new starting wage at Vail Resorts) can afford it.

If you’re a homeowner, this summer you got the same letter from Philip Qualman, the superintendent of Eagle County Schools, that my husband and I did. In it, he says the current housing crisis is the worst he’s seen in his 31 years here. His teachers have nowhere to live. He asks all homeowners to please consider housing a teacher in our homes if we have the room.

So while wealthy out-of-state investors are buying up homes and turning them into businesses, the local superintendent of our schools pleads with homeowners to take in teachers, the way a rescue organization might ask us to foster a homeless pet.

Resort communities all over the country are struggling with the same issues.

Around Lake Tahoe, ski resorts such as Palisades are opening winter campsites for seasonal workers .

Nearby Breckenridge is converting a hotel into workforce housing .

And in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, working-class people are simply being forced out of town .

Permanent housing for wealthy transients, temporary shelter for working residents. It’s insane, and it’s unsustainable.

The bottom line is, full-time short-term rentals are businesses. Like other businesses, they should be limited to commercially-zoned areas. And part-time short-term rentals in residential areas should be limited to owner-occupied homes only.

The people making fistfuls of money at our communities’ expense are going to push back on any new short-term rental regulations. Here are some talking points that might help you field the protests you’ll most likely hear.

Q: “What about homeowners’ rights?”

A: Home, noun: “a place where one lives permanently.” Non-resident short-term rental operators are not homeowners.

Q: “What about property owners’ rights, then?”

A: Property owners do not have the right to operate non-resident occupied businesses, like liquor stores, restaurants, and hotels, in residentially-zoned areas.

Q: “All we need is more employee housing!”

A: Employee housing works for some seasonal workers, but it doesn’t sustain a community. Would you like your living situation to be tied to your employer?

Q: “Then we just need more housing in general!”

A: Without clear zoning ordinances, more housing just opens up more opportunities for more investors to buy more homes and turn them into more businesses.

Q: “But this is a resort town that depends on tourist spending!”

A: You’re right. A resort town with commercially zoned areas and residentially zoned areas. Residents belong in the residentially-zoned houses, tourists belong in the commercially-zoned hotels.

Q: “Housing has always been a problem here!”

A: So have fires. And when fires happen, we put them out, and prevent them from happening again. We don’t throw jet fuel on them.

Q: “Free market!”

A: Free markets work when choices are abundant. Even then, there are restrictions. When wealthy investors monopolize a limited market by buying up multiple homes to convert into businesses, that’s not a free market. That’s a plutocracy.

Please keep this from happening here.

Madeleine Berenson is a ski instructor and writer whose pieces have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Wine Spectator, and The MOTH podcast, among others. Her email address is madeleine.berenson@gmail.com