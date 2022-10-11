Brandl: Fiscal responsibility, transparency and accountability

Brian Brandl

Courtesy photo

My name is Brian Brandl, native son of the town of Gypsum! Growing up in this close-knit, outdoor-loving community played a major part in shaping me into the man I am today. Besides being an avid skier and outdoorsman, I have a strong connection to the people and the history of Eagle County.

After college, I had the opportunity to work in the private sector in several places around the world. My experiences working in diverse industries was great life training, and the opportunity to work in a Middle-Eastern country for a time certainly opened my eyes to how good I had it, growing up in Gypsum. But when I returned here to marry and start a family, I was saddened by the way things had changed in my hometown. The opportunities that had seemed so abundant in Eagle County — to start a business or buy property — were shrinking fast.

What had changed to make it so much harder to build a life here? Simply put, I believe it is a local government with long arms, tight fists, and short-sighted vision. While the population of the area has grown by approximately 3,500 people in the past 10 years , the local government spending per capita has increased by much more. Yet, there is little to show for all that spending that has truly benefitted the people of this valley. While nearby larger counties operate on a much smaller budget, our county commissioners have seen fit to increase both spending and regulations to a point that they have stifled industry. High property taxes fill the coffers, but drain the workforce.

It’s time to review the proper role of government and its two main duties: To protect personal property rights and to build and maintain infrastructure.

Our government was put in place to do only the things we cannot do ourselves. It should never be government overreach that prevents us from achieving great things or having equal opportunity. Yet, for example, I find that our county commissioners have overregulated the building process here, to the point that a local contractor has been waiting four years to obtain approval to build much-needed housing.

Poor communication between the building departments should be a simple fix. The stranglehold of red tape wrapped around a building permit needs to be cut, and procedures need to be streamlined to encourage steady growth, or good builders will go elsewhere. Proper growth is one of the foundations of a vibrant community.

A second major setback for families in the area is the lack of affordable child care. This is a perfect example of a service that the private sector could easily provide for the community. There are churches all over the valley that have adequate space that is geared toward children and are not being utilized during the week.

I can envision creating incentives for these spaces to be put to use to fill this need, whether by the church itself or by a lease agreement with a private party. However, after health and safety guidelines are met, there must be no strings attached as far as the curriculum is concerned. Let the people decide what their children are taught, and how their children are cared for, and let there be enough choices available that they can find a great fit for their children. Our children are the future of this community, and consideration for them and their stressed-out families should be a priority.

As commissioner, I will do what is best for my friends and neighbors, (that is, the good people that live here), so that they will always be my friends and neighbors. I know a good deal about the area’s past and have a good vision for the future that capitalizes on our greatest assets — the hard-working people and the beautiful surroundings we are fortunate to inhabit. I will look for ways to minimize government and maximize private enterprise, and to create incentives for people to bring their best ideas and efforts into our neck of the woods, so that we can become a vibrant and healthy community, full of opportunity, once again.

My goals as commissioner are: To work for the people who voted for me as well as the ones who didn’t. To recognize and work within the proper limits of government. To be fiscally responsible in every decision I make, and to be completely transparent in my communications with the constituents of Eagle County. I look forward to the possibility of taking on that role.

Brian Brandl is running for Eagle County commissioner. Learn more about his campaign at BrandlForEagleCounty.com .