Butler: We cannot leave our workers and families behind

Nathan Butler

My name is Nathan Butler, and I’m running for the Colorado House of Representatives in District 26 because our community needs a strong voice in Denver. We are at a pivotal moment in our district’s history — one that will define our future for generations to come.

As a 100% disabled veteran, a father and a longtime resident of Colorado, I have a deep commitment to our region, our families and our values. My campaign is rooted in ensuring that our district thrives in the face of economic challenges, energy transitions and political uncertainties.

One of the most pressing issues we face today is the closure of the Hayden and Craig power plants, which have long been a cornerstone of stability in our community. These plants have provided thousands of good-paying jobs, supporting families and local businesses for generations. With the plants now scheduled to close by 2028, the community faces a significant crisis. The proposed natural gas plant, which is expected to replace some of the lost jobs, won’t be operational until at least 2031 — three years too late for the workers who are losing their livelihoods.

This is not what responsible leadership looks like. While I understand the reasoning for transitioning to renewable energy and natural gas, it must be done in a way that protects the people who have powered our communities for decades. The effects of these closures are already being felt — local businesses are struggling, families are moving away in search of work and our schools and community services are already under increased pressure. The fabric of our district is beginning to unravel because decisions are being made far from here, without consideration for the people living through this crisis.

I believe in solutions that don’t leave our workers and families behind. This transition must include retraining programs and immediate job opportunities so that no one is left wondering how they will put food on the table. We should be investing in our workforce, ensuring that new opportunities are available before the plants close, and that there is no gap between the end of one industry and the beginning of another. What is happening now is reckless and avoidable.

Beyond energy, our district is grappling with other challenges. Our economy is struggling with rising costs of living, inflation and slower job growth compared to the rest of the nation. Families are feeling the pressure, and we need leaders who understand these struggles and are ready to act. As a former City Council member in Craig, I’ve worked on balancing priorities and tackling economic issues head-on. I know how to create pro-growth policies that benefit our district, and I will bring that knowledge to the state level.

Our community needs leaders who will fight for responsible, common-sense policies. I will uphold our constitutional rights, including the right to bear arms and the right to self-defense. As a veteran, I understand the importance of protecting these freedoms while ensuring the safety of our community.

Another area of concern is education. As a former school board member at Moffat County Christian Academy, I know the value of investing in our students. I believe in expanding vocational training and trade programs in our schools, giving students the opportunity to learn valuable skills that can lead to fulfilling careers. These programs not only prepare students for the workforce but also support local businesses and strengthen our economy. We need to give our youth more options for success, both in higher education and in trades, so they can stay and contribute to our communities.

Finally, I want to address the importance of bipartisanship. Our political system has become too divided, with too many leaders prioritizing partisan agendas over the needs of the people. I am committed to bridging that divide and working with all sides to pass meaningful legislation that benefits everyone. One of my proposals is to ensure that any bill labeled as “bipartisan” must have at least 50% support from the opposition party. This would encourage genuine collaboration and ensure more balanced policies.

This election is about ensuring that everyone in our district’s voice is heard. I am running to fight for the future of HD-26, to stand up for our workers, our families, and our values. Together, we can navigate the challenges ahead and ensure that our community remains strong and prosperous for years to come.

I ask for your vote this November, and I look forward to the opportunity to serve as your representative in the Colorado House.

Nathan Butler is a candidate for Colorado House District 26.