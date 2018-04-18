Call to action: Vote for change in Eagle-Vail Metro District Board election (letter)

Why, after so many critical, accusatory and incriminating letters, opinion pieces and questions at public meetings, has no one publicly stepped forward to offer a defense for the corrupt way Eagle-Vail has been governed and managed these past 10 years? Because they can't. This speaks volumes.

Property values are depressed. Eagle-Vail continues to fall way behind the rest of the valley in terms of property prices while being better located than most other communities. Ask yourself "why," and use your vote in the upcoming election to change our direction.

Please get involved. Go to meetings. Volunteer for committees. At the very least, become informed by going to eaglevailunited.com, and/or Eagle-Vail United on Facebook.

Elect Albert Ewing, Jake Jacobson and Steve Daniels. They will fairly represent all Eagle-Vail homeowners. They will be good stewards of our recreational facilities. They will be fiscally responsible, work within their budget and protect our open space from development.

Vote for honesty, integrity, change!

Diane Luppens

