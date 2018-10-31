Carnage in mass shootings can’t be reduced by restricting magazine capacity (letter)

Some think we can reduce the carnage in mass shootings by restricting the capacity of ammunition magazines for rifles, or even prohibiting semi-automatic rifles. Not really.

In October, a student at a technical school in Russia killed 20 and wounded 40 more using a shotgun. Apparently, they don't arm teachers over there, either.

He also disposed of homemade explosive devices; but whether those caused any serious injuries is unclear.

For details, use a term like "Crimea school shooting" for an internet search. If you don't like Google, try 4conservative.com, which does not have a left bias.

In other news, a second Colorado Springs-area school district has decided to arm teachers and staff, according to a story in the Colorado Springs Gazette.

Terry Quinn

Eagle