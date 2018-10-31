 Carnage in mass shootings can’t be reduced by restricting magazine capacity (letter) | VailDaily.com

Some think we can reduce the carnage in mass shootings by restricting the capacity of ammunition magazines for rifles, or even prohibiting semi-automatic rifles. Not really.

In October, a student at a technical school in Russia killed 20 and wounded 40 more using a shotgun. Apparently, they don't arm teachers over there, either.

He also disposed of homemade explosive devices; but whether those caused any serious injuries is unclear.

For details, use a term like "Crimea school shooting" for an internet search. If you don't like Google, try 4conservative.com, which does not have a left bias.

In other news, a second Colorado Springs-area school district has decided to arm teachers and staff, according to a story in the Colorado Springs Gazette.

Terry Quinn

Eagle