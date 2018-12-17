Carnes: A bigly appropriate Christmas poem (column)
December 17, 2018
Tis' the week before Christmas
And all through the House of White,
The majority nervously await
For whom the Special Counsel might next indict.
It's all being laid out
By Mueller with care,
Recommended Stories For You
As evidenced by the fires
Tweeted by Smockey the Bear.
Come Manafort and Flynn
And Gates and Papadopoulos,
His crooked methods are showing
He's no longer populous.
And now Cohen is gone
There was no place to run,
So he left pointing fingers
At "Individual 1."
And here comes Schumer
With the liberal trophy,
As he smiles at the power
Now wielded by Pelosi.
But the manchild won't stop
The one wearing his clown crown,
"Americans must pay for the wall"
Or he'll issue a government shutdown.
Yet the bad guys still exist
There is no missing crisis,
They are killing more and more
Those terrorists known as ISIS.
And tariffs are taxes
Ignore the false cheers,
Reality is proving
The worst market in 10 years.
From Carrier to GM
And farmers of soybeans,
Repeating false mantra's
Are merely weak smokescreens.
He continues to spread lies
While losing admirers,
And can no longer even count
On the National Enquirer.
His MO is old
We'll no longer fall for this crock,
Such as his turning on Tillerson
Calling him, "Dumb as a rock."
We know it is coming
The nice words are too smelly,
Within a few weeks
He'll be insulting John Kelley.
Not sure if this is true
As I hope it was for a laugh,
He wants his own son-in-law
As new Chief of Staff?
Have we not learned
From this presidential wannabe,
It's his family and ratings
Surrounding his entire reality.
When this will end
I haven't a clue,
But I can't wait
Till he bids a final, adieu.
Richard Carnes, of Edwards, writes weekly. He can be reached at poor@vail.net.
Trending In: Opinion
- Was that comment about ‘peasants’ riding the bus intended to be funny? (letter)
- Birds of Prey showed our valley shining in the global spotlight; thanks for your contribution (letter)
- Lien: Tell Sen. Cory Gardner to support Land and Water Conservation Fund (column)
- Carnes: All days should be like this; sometimes it is fun to just hang out around here (column)
- Norton: The only thing better than a good book is a great book (column)
Trending Sitewide
- Trust your gut: Man at center of I-70 stabbing incident warns public
- Beaver Creek extends hours, opens more terrain Saturday
- More than 2,400 petition signatures oppose Berlaimont plan north of Edwards
- Colorado Parks and Wildlife arrests 2 Florida men for poaching after anonymous tip
- Vail Pass upgrades will have to balance needs of motorists, cyclists, wildlife