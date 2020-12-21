Carnes: A pandemic Christmas poem

‘Tis three days before Christmas

And all through the valley of Happy,

Gifts could be mighty slim

Lest one has a Sugar Daddy.

Welcome to those

Enjoying a holiday ski vacation,

Just make sure you don’t forget

To keep confirming that precious ski reservation.

While on the mountains we ski

All must wear masks,

Might be a tad easier though

If one has a flask.

We’ve spent most of the year

Dealing with COVID-19,

Locked tight with each other

Under semi-forced quarantine.

Some are naively convinced

It’s just a worldwide smoke screen,

And flat out refuse to partake

In the life-protecting vaccine.

Yet no arguments from me

Concerning the lack of social distance,

But this crap won’t end until we all

Follow the path of least resistance.

We bow our heads in sadness

And feel like throwing in the towel,

After losing wonderful people

Like Bob Lazier and Rod Powell.

On the positive side though

We’re finally over the hump,

From 24/7 reminders

Of the debacle called Trump.

No more family fascism

Full of creepy nepotism,

Or fears of nihilism

From the ultimate purveyor of narcissism.

And no more tweets

Providing daily concussions

Or constant platitudes

To that one damned Russian.

No more tweets of defamation

And multiple false allegations,

As we watch the ImPotus abdication

With a new inauguration.

Only a few weeks away

We can welcome Joe Biden,

Returning to a White House

We again can have pride in.

And locally we return

To an outdoor life of sports,

Thanks to grooming and debatable tactics

From our own Vail Resorts.

The magic also returned

For our very own Cinderella,

Again standing atop the podium

The one and only Michaela.

On a personal note

Though I made a lot of whiny racket,

An amazing man saved my shoulder

The incomparable Dr. Hackett.

And the snow is finally falling

In big blankets of fluff,

And we’ll never ever, ever

Get enough of the stuff.

Christmas in Vail

Is there no finer place,

To escape the real world

With snow in your face?

It’s the one time of year

We’re all nice to each other,

Sharing food and drink

With politeness we smother.

The world’s still a mess

Full of virus and trouble,

But hopefully we’re safe

In our Rocky Mountain bubble.

Yes, we love the mountains

Pines covered with snow,

No amount of negative news

Can ruin our festive glow.

Town trees are wrapped

In a tax-funded glow,

To celebrate the spirit

Of Holidays and snow.

But our restaurants and bars

Are strangled by the audacity,

From government enforced

Twenty-five percent capacity.

You can still show support

Ordering takeout from home,

While anticipating a visit

From the fat overgrown gnome.

And regardless of a pandemic

We don’t really need a reason,

To celebrate with family and friends

For the entire holiday season.

And be careful with legal weed and booze

But even if you end up in jail,

Remember there’s still no better Christmas

Than one held in Vail!

But if you’re still stressed

Have a Colorado brownie,

And relish in the fact

At least we’re not Summit County.

