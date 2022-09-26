Carnes: Another milestone bites the dust

Forty-five years ago we had the first “Rocky” and “Star Wars” movies, Elvis died, Seattle Slew took the Triple Crown, the Eagles released “Hotel California,” groundbreaking began at Beaver Creek and Vail lift ticket prices were still less than $20 a day.

And 17-year-old me graduated high school down in Texas.

Returning for my 45th reunion last week was a predictably bittersweet trip down memory lane.

I had this grandiose plan to spend five days and four nights reminiscing with old buddies, trying to remember the details of all the stupid crap we got away with and our constant amazement that we are still alive to tell the tales. I mean, these are tobacco-chewing, cattle-working, beer-drinking, Jesus-loving, dyed-in-the-wool proud Republicans.

They’re lifelong friends with real names like Billy Joe and Bobby Dale, and I absolutely guarantee that a few of them, if I could ever get them up here, would wear a cowboy hat and jeans while skiing and be completely comfortable ignoring the guffaws and sarcastic remarks from locals.

While I figured to be sitting around cedar fires drinking beer and spitting, instead we stayed at a friend’s latest mini-mansion on his working cattle ranch, hanging around their cement pond (actually a very nice swimming pool) while planning which steak house to call for reservations.

Sure, a few quarter horses sauntered by to take a drink while we were in the water (evidently chlorine is a liquid delicacy), but the cows were too skittish to come close.

Things sure have changed for this little cow town of 3,000 about 100 miles south of Dallas.

Our class president rented out a longtime local hangout — The ClifTex Theater, which happens to be the longest existing movie theater in the state of Texas, showing the power of storytelling through celluloid since 1916. It’s the town’s biggest and most boastful claim to fame, except for also being known as the “Norwegian Capital of Texas” of course.

Under the right circumstances, quite the scuffle can occur over which is more important.

Anyway, you’d think we watched one of the aforementioned movies, but nope, we had a private showing of “Smokey and the Bandit,” the inane flick full of poorly edited car chases and double-entendre one-liners from Burt Reynolds and a sweet-16-looking Sally Field.

We laughed ourselves silly while reminding one another how none of it would be considered “PC” in today’s world.

Evidently city folk from Dallas and Fort Worth have been buying up land left and right, paying insane prices regardless of actual values, building mansions and driving trucks and wearing cowboy hats and cowboy boots (yet complaining about the lack of 5G) and anything else they can possibly come up with to appear as “true locals.”Sounds kinda familiar, don’t it?

We are all over 63 now, but when I close my eyes most of my classmates sound the exact same. When I open them just a tad and allow my eyes to only see the parts I want to remember (a few have a lot of extra “parts”), they look the same, and despite the thousands of fashion trends over the decades, most were actually dressed the same too.

There’s a special beauty reserved for the little things that never change in life, except for the ones that have their own mansions, of course, as that’s …well, that’s just normal now too.

Richard Carnes, of Avon, writes weekly. He can be reached at poor@vail.net .