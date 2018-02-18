Carnes’ comment about his voting record loses him credibility (letter)
February 18, 2018
Richard Carnes wrote in his column of Tuesday, Jan. 30 ("It's beginning to make sense") that "I … have never voted Republican or Democrat." Really? He just lost any credibility he may have ever had.
Anne Dunlap
Edwards
