Carnes: ‘Common Courtesy Free Zone’ is more like it

Democrats are determined to ruin the America we know and love.

Republicans are determined to ruin the America we know and love.

Regardless of which statement you agree with, no one has ruined the on-mountain lunch scene we knew and loved this year more than upper management at Vail Resorts.

Sure, it’s possibly a matter of personal perspective and priorities, but at this moment it is my personal perspective and priorities, and I’m sticking to ‘em.

Simply because I’ve always been a fan and supporter of Vail Associates and now Vail Resorts certainly does not deter me from being able to criticize what I might deem to be absurdities in how guests and locals alike are dealt with on the mountain.

“Oh, poor wittle Richard, did you have a bad day on the mountain?”

No, it was a wonderful day skiing, thanks for asking, but lunch at Spruce Saddle sucked.

Wait, the actual lunch was fine — as it’s hard to mess up a Caesar salad and a bowl of chili with two Gatorades, even if it did cost almost 50 bucks (must have been the chocolate chip cookie). It was the bizarre experience leading up to the eating part that was so frustrating.

First thing we noticed was a short line of perhaps a dozen waiting to show proof of vaccination so they could eat lunch at a reserved table.

Fine. I was aware this was happening at on-mountain restaurants this season for those wishing to be served, as opposed to holding a tray and wandering around in ski boots trying to decide what to eat and drink like us peasants.

We walked in the other door, picked our food and drink, patiently began waiting in line to check out, and this was when I noticed there was only one cashier. Being the type, I counted 27 guests in front of us, realizing it would be a good 20 minutes or so before we could sit down and eat.

My salad got warm and her chili got cold.

Anyway, we headed to the plethora of empty tables, took off our gear, sat down, and proceeded to start enjoying our meal.

Within 60 seconds a gentleman holding a device of some sort asked, “Do you have a reservation?”

My negative reply was met with, “You have to eat outside.”

Well over half the tables were empty (I quickly counted 33, but could have been a little off) and replied, “W the actual F?”

It was 17 degrees outside and snowing.

“I’m sorry,” he said, “but you really have to leave.”

In other words, in spite of no sign proclaiming: “If you are in this line, you must eat outside,” anyone who walked in, grabbed a tray, picked out food and drink, stood in line and paid, was allowed to eat inside.

So we did what any enterprising local would do – carried our trays downstairs next to the bathrooms and squeezed onto a bench with the others frustrated by the lack of courtesy being shown upstairs.

Welcome to Beaver Creek.

On a positive note, every single employee was doing exactly what they were instructed to do, and not one was the least bit rude or unpleasant, and for the record, neither was I.

But that does not give a free pass to the management types that made such boneheaded logistical decisions in the first place.

I suppose this flows in conjunction with the silly concept called a “Phone Free Zone” in lift lines, but it’s just as ridiculous.

Richard Carnes of Avon writes weekly. He can be reached at poor@vail.net .