Carnes: Don’t like Happy Valley? Leave!

“So interesting to see ‘Progressive’ Happy Valley men and women, who originally came from states with no first-class ski resorts whose corporate overlords are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning ski area at all), now loudly and viciously telling the people of Happy Valley, the greatest and most powerful ski area on earth, how our ski resorts are to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and rain-infested places from which they came? Then come back and show us how it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Rob Katz would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!”

Wow, kind of over the top, don’t you think?

“They are spewing some of the most vile, hateful, and disgusting things ever said by Happy Valleyites, and yet they get a free pass and a big embrace from the local media. Horrible anti-growth, anti-Vail, pro-affordable housing and social media complaints using the “F” word, among many other terrible things.”

Dude, just calm down. Please.

“They’re saying wealthy citizens should not be able to build big beautiful homes up on the Berlaimont land, and big beautiful affordable homes can’t be constructed at the Booth Heights parcel because of a few goats?!?! Give me a break!”

OK, you’re going a little too far.

“IF YOU ARE NOT HAPPY HERE, YOU CAN LEAVE!”

That’s enough.

“They hate Vail!”

Come on, stop it. I’m done with the allegory now.

“Many people agree with me!”

I said shut up, please go away.

Yeah, so, this latest episode is more unpresidential childishness and pretty much pointless.

Was it racist?

Certainly bigotry on some level, but either way it’s right on par with the majority of juvenile remarks we as a nation have been subjected to over these last few years. Anyone with a functioning cerebral cortex knows Trump’s divisive and nativist rhetoric remarks are meant to play to his xenophobic base. It’s a bizarre strategy, but hey, it worked in 2016 and perhaps will work again in 2020.

Bandwagon jumping is the new American sport, and anyone can participate. Doesn’t take physical exertion of any kind, only requires an IQ using Arabic numerals and is absolutely free.

‘Merica’, hell yeah.

Fear of losing, whether it is something tangible or philosophical, is the only reason for a “You don’t like it, leave it” mentality. I sadly remember the “go back to Africa chants” that were commonplace during the ’60s and ’70s.

Not much has really changed.

But for the love of (insert deity of choice), please understand protesting against racism or sexism or whataboutism is not protesting against America; it’s just people trying — using their own unique perspective — to make things better in the long run.

So protest, call your representatives, donate or volunteer to a candidate or cause, ignore Twitter and stay here and fight for what you think is right.

Or, leave, I suppose — it’s up to you.

Richard Carnes, of Avon, writes weekly. He can be reached at poor@vail.net.