Carnes: Expensive price of public service

Public service has its perks, but many of them come with a price.

That price is usually paid in the form of privacy, or lack thereof, in public settings, and can vary all over the map from soft-spoken adulation to frothing at the mouth, spittle-spewing outrage, depending on the issue of the day and the direct impact one might be feeling from recent decisions or comments by the public servant.

Of course, there’s a difference between being a member of a town council or a mayor and being a governor or, oh, let’s say, a member of the United States Supreme Court.

It’s a big difference.

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was forced to exit a Washington, D.C., steakhouse last week through the back door due to protesters out front demanding he be removed from the restaurant.

One of the protesters tweeted, “Mortons (the restaurant) should be ashamed for welcoming a man who so clearly hates women.” A spokesman for the restaurant said, “Politics, regardless of your side or views, should not trample the freedom at play of the right to congregate and eat dinner … ”

Regardless of the issue leading up to the interrupted dinner, was the disruption warranted or appropriate?

Let’s imagine you’re one of the very few locals angry with Colorado Gov. Jared Polis over his recent executive order pledging our women-supporting state will not assist women-hating states in criminal or civil investigations used to prevent women from accessing abortions.

You arrive for a nice dinner at Pepi’s, and as you sit down in anticipation of ordering your favorite Hungarian Veal Goulash, you notice the governor and his family across the room, and HE is having the Goulash, but not only that, his entire family seems to be quietly enjoying their dinner, at which point you are immediately faced with a few choices:

A) Call your freedom-of-choice-hating friends and ask them to rush over for a protest out on Bridge Street, loudly damning Pepi’s for daring to serve the man who defends a woman’s choice over her own body.

B) Pick a chair allowing you to shoot indignant eye-daggers in his general direction while hoping his Goulash tastes ghoulish.

C) Let the man and his family eat in peace, saving your self-righteousness for social media posts later that evening in the privacy of your own home.

Personally, I would pick — D) None of the above — but that’s me, as the right to Pepi’s Hungarian Veal Goulash shall not be infringed, yet the Constitution does not explicitly protect a right to a peaceful dinner.

However, the First Amendment does protect the expression of popular and unpopular views, and these commoners (aka protesters) were exercising their right to congregate peacefully outside a private business to express their grievances over a decision going — according to every poll I could find — against the wishes of an overwhelming majority of Americans.

So of course there are social repercussions, and members of the highest court in the land wielding tremendous power over the rest of us have no more right to privacy than we do in a democratic republic.

Voting this November, in my opinion, is a much more efficient way to express one’s views (unless one happens to have a weekly column in a local paper).

Whether you believe it’s improper public decorum or open-season on public servants when they’re out in public, it’s one of the prices they pay for public service.

Richard Carnes, of Avon, writes weekly. He can be reached at poor@vail.net .