Carnes: Fighting the impulse to take a peek

I tried my best not to watch.

Doing so can become an obsession — not for all, but most — and any time an activity can be deemed obsessive is the time to quit, but admittedly, it can be extraordinarily hard.

“Don’t go down the rabbit hole,” some say.

“Stop doing that!” beg others.

“You’ll go blind if you keep it up!” shouts the unexpected but oddly concerned.

That is why I held it until I could take no more, and watched the entire prime-time special last Thursday night recapping the 187-minute timeline of January 6, 2021.

Up until then, I had simply watched the hearing recaps the following day, choosing to not bore myself to death with the nauseating minutia of congressional committee protocols: “I now yield the floor to … thank you Mr. Chairman, but before I begin, blah-blah-blah…” and so on.

I’ve mentioned before the channel on DirecTV which allows one to watch six channels at once, and can view CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, BBC, and, for some reason, two weather channels.

Thursday night’s hearing was covered entirely by three of the four news channels. Yes, even the BBC realizes the importance of making those responsible for the insurrection pay to ensure such an attack on democracy never happens again.

But no, over on Fox, the perpetually-confused Tucker Carlson was looking perplexed and baffled as usual as he discussed the details of COVID-19 vaccine efficiency, Oregon overdose rates, and the “fist bump heard ‘round the world.”

He was followed by perpetually-angry Sean Hannity, who briefly touched on the “Sham Committee” led by Liz Cheney, but quickly turned to Pulitzer-worthy journalism with comedian Adam Corolla to discuss the fascinating details of fellow comedian Dave Chappelle having to cancel a comedy show in Minneapolis.

Both were filled with ads from the My Pillow guy and even one touting Ron DeSantis for president (it didn’t specifically say for president, but the “Ready for Ron” committee hides their intentions as well as Vail Resorts hides their disdain for housing).

Like attempting to talk logically to any election denier, these myopic talking heads and viewers are akin to flat-earthers and moon landing deniers, as no amount of verifiable evidence will ever change their visually-impaired minds.

So yes, the man that refused to show his taxes, has multiple bankruptcies , ran a scam charity and scam university (among other scams), demanded Georgia find 11,000 votes , did nothing for 187 minutes while his supporters stormed the Capitol , continues to repeat easily and consistently disproven lies about election fraud to raise millions from suckers and just last friggin’ week tampered with a witness and demanded the Wisconsin Assembly Speaker still overturn that state’s election (20 months after losing), is certainly guilty of dereliction of duty, yet I guarantee will never spend a minute wearing an orange jumpsuit.

But evidence has proven his actions simply cannot be defended, and though perhaps indicted, he will never be president again either.

Mission accomplished.

The very next morning Trump’s “Svengali,” Steve Bannon, was convicted on two counts of contempt of Congress and will in all likelihood spend a little time in jail after not bothering to mount a defense or even testify, once again cementing his position as the nation’s poster boy for “All talk, no substance” memes by showing his true colors, just like his boss for those 187 minutes.

Watching the eighth hearing was cathartic for any and all disturbed by the mentally-challenged extremists’ attempt to overthrow our federal government, and I happily admit it was entertaining as well.

And to top it all off, I didn’t go blind either.

Richard Carnes, of Avon, writes weekly. He can be reached at poor@vail.net .