Carnes: Freedom’s not ‘just another word’

Feel free to use whatever Janis Joplin word choice works for you today, as this is the one day each year where we all (at least those of us considered legal immigrants) take time away from work and everyday life to celebrate the one attribute most associated with the United States of America: Consumptionism.

No, wait a minute, strike that.

FREEDOM!

Yeah, that’s the one.

Go ahead, shout it out as loud as you can! Pretend you’re Mel Gibson in “Braveheart” and your entrails are hanging over the edge of the stone table and yet it’s still the only thing that comes to mind other than “Please stop!”

Support Local Journalism Donate



How proud are you to be an American — extremely proud, very proud, moderately proud, only a little proud, or not at all proud?

This was a question asked by a Gallup Poll last month to prove — once and for all — that the majority of Americans either love their country to death, despise it to death, or would simply die if anyone from the other party is ever elected again.

We can be a shallow bunch.

Like most polls since around 2015, this one focused not on the big picture connotated by its title but by color, education, gender, age, income and party affiliation, which apparently are the biggest factors in every American’s life.

Suffice it to say that if you’re lucky enough to be a white college-educated male over 50 making six figures, then hey, you are one damn proud American. If not, let’s just say “pride” is not the first word that pops out of your mouth today, or most days for that matter.

However, “freedom” can escape from just about everyone’s mouth on Independence Day.

Every person here has been free to choose Vail as a location to celebrate our nation’s bloody separation from England (which Braveheart failed at miserably, I might add). Visitors were free to choose planes or cars as the method of transportation to get here, free to choose lodging, restaurants, bars, outdoor activities, indoor activities and the ability to either pay cash for it all or use the “American Way” of putting the entire bundle on credit so you can hopefully have it paid off just in time to book Vail lodging for Christmas (provided one books in August).

Locals too are free to watch fireworks tonight (provided they’re not canceled), free to eat a hot dog consisting of FDA-acceptable level of rat droppings and fried Twinkies. All are free to drink water, beer or whiskey and free to have a hangover tomorrow or feel wonderfully refreshed upon waking on Wednesday.

Freedom also allows us to ignore Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert as they struggle to out-white-trash one another , childish cage matches between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg , the PGA joining LIV, investing in crypto, Madonna’s health issues , riots in France , elections in DC, free speech absolutist becoming the King of Censorship and so much more, all available 24/7/365 but only in the grand ol’ US of A (depending on whether or not the Supreme Court gets involved).

Lastly, you are all free to complain about any of the above, and I will, of course, feel free to ignore your complaints, but for me, living in America can be summed up in another, even more important single word: Home.

And I’ll be forever proud of the ability to call it so.

Richard Carnes, of Avon, writes weekly. He can be reached at poor@vail.net .