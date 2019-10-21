Carnes: Good deeds bring smiles … sometimes

I would like to personally thank the individual who recently found my wife’s wallet in the Avon City Market parking lot.

Good deeds seem to be a rare commodity these days, and when they do occur I believe we should feel obligated to point it out, not simply to praise the honor of the individual, but to show others that simple acts of kindness still exist.

We all know a few who refuse to value a good deed unless there is some sort of connected reward, but I like to believe scenarios such as this are completed with sincere intention, not egoistic attention.

And what a beautiful place we truly live if such altruistic actions happen to any of us, even if it’s only once in a blue moon.

But notice my repeated use of the word “if.”

I used it because, well, because while I am sincere when I said I would like to personally thank the individual who recently found my wife’s wallet in the Avon City Market parking lot, alas, I cannot.

Why, you might ask? (BTW, you should ask, otherwise go back and reread the opening sentence)

Because it didn’t happen.

Oh sure, my wife did indeed lose her wallet in that specific location, but the person or persons who found it made nary an attempt to return it.

Nope.

Nada.

Within hours of realizing the wallet was lost, whomever actually found it kept the cash from her recent trip with her 90-year-old mother, the debit and credit cards, the gift cards, discount coupons, etc. and made no attempt whatsoever to contact her.

Not only did they fail to contact her, they quickly went out of their way to use one of her credit cards for access to an online porn site.

Yep, this is how we quickly discovered someone had indeed found the wallet, but the chances of it being returned at that point were about the same as the Vail Town Council hosting a lamb roast for East Vail homeowners.

The sardonic phrase “no good deed goes unpunished” does not apply here because people don’t always get what they deserve in this world, but every once in a while it would be nice if they did.

Being a rather outspoken non-theist, I’ve always followed the mantra of one good deed being worth more than an unlimited number of thoughts and prayers, but I would have no issue if this son or daughter of a motherless goat wound up burning in hell if there actually were such a place.

Then again, I realize these are trying times for many, so I truly hope the cash helped this individual, and of course, none of the cards have any value, but the whole porn site thing kind of slams my pay-it-forward imagination into reverse.

Still, I hope it made their day and brought a smile to their face, because if you ever find yourself in the position to inadvertently make someone smile, or shine a little bit of happiness in their direction, do it.

Although this person did not, the world needs more of it.

But hey, want to know what makes me smile?

When karma, in all its full and glorious splendor, pays a little visit to that special someone who so desperately deserves it.

