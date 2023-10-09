Carnes: GOP, please. Just. Stop.

Stop imploding while eating your own.

Stop slapping each other silly for political points that help no one other than the opposing party.

Stop politicizing sports , sabotaging voting rights , forcing unelectable candidates upon your base and attacking the democracy you claim to stand for.

Stop playing politics on the debt ceiling and pretending the art of compromise is a sign of weakness , and understand yielding the moral high ground while governing via chaos is not a sound political strategy.

Stop telling Americans what books they can read , history they can learn , and what females can and cannot do with their uterus , and stop being offended by M&M’s , Mr. Potato Head and Minnie Mouse .

Stop covering for and living in fear of your ex , who has his already-proven-liable-of-fraud hands full with 91 felony indictments, and stop allowing the few MAGA extremists in your party to have so much power.

The nation’s electric chair (formerly known as House Speaker) must be chosen this week on his or her ability to reach across the aisle, not the narcissistic trait of “party first.”

Grow a pair and start legislating instead of whining about the opposition.

Return to your basic and sound principles of free enterprise, small government, individual freedoms and legal immigration.

The flip side of the political coin must stop having that smug look on their collective Democrat faces, actually believing this next election is in the bag.

It ain’t.

Stop thinking you’re going to win simply because the aforementioned hotel owner will be your opponent. Every moment he opens his mouth or touches a keyboard lessens the odds of him being the candidate.

Stop wasting time on a senior candidate who could drop out of the race at any moment, and focus on finding a replacement that can actually debate a DeSantis, Haley or Youngkin without saying, “Look, here’s the deal …”

Stop thinking all females and LGBTQ+ activists will automatically vote for you because you claim to be the “abortion rights party” one day and/or the “Woke party” the next, and stop allowing the few socialist extremists in your party to have so much power.

Sen. Robert Menendez needs to resign, Sen. John Fetterman needs to dress like an adult who cares about his position, and Hunter Biden needs to move to an unrecognizable dark hut in Timbuktu.

Return to your FDR roots by embracing its basic and sound principles of free enterprise, small government, individual freedoms, legal immigration, supporting labor, and a strong social safety net.

While the GOP is focused on “owning the libs” and the Democrats are focused on an “easy win” a little more than a year from now, right now my heart goes out to the Jewish friends and families in our community and Israel. If anything, it shows how pathetically petty and pointless both our major political parties are at the moment.

Americans deserve better.

Richard Carnes, of Avon, writes weekly. He can be reached at poor@vail.net .