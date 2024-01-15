Carnes: Grifters gonna keep griftin’

It.

Was.

Rigged.

Be ready, for the words will come in many different forms, but these three will be the core of the many claims and excuses we will all be exposed to this week, regardless of the actual results from the Iowa caucuses.

The first voting event in the 2024 presidential campaign season is done with a simple ballot, with most precincts containing no names but a write-in option, leaving the perfect opening for a losing candidate to make immediate and unverifiable claims of being cheated, stolen, robbed, etc.

If given the three GOP candidates to choose from, and you, astute and loyal Vail Daily reader, guessed the Florida hotel owner and former reality TV host known as “VICTIM” (Vindictive Immature Child Teasing Indictment Martyrdom) as the candidate most likely to not accept the results — Bing-Bing-Bing! You win the prize for paying attention and giving a damn about our nation.

But don’t get me wrong, for if recent polls are anywhere near correct , chances are VICTIM will indeed receive the most votes, but his various claims of the totals being rigged will be entirely dependent upon the margin of his so-called victory.

If he wins by 30 points we can expect — “I actually won by a lot more. You can bet crooked Joe Biden did his best to rig the numbers in a lame attempt to make me look bad. People are saying the weather prevented many of my people from voting!”

If he squeaks out a win by single digits – “The whole thing was rigged! The poll numbers had me way ahead! There’s no way it was this close! The weather is not fair!”

If he actually loses to Nikki Haley or Ron DeSantis — “It was a rigged system, plain and simple, and we’re going to get to the bottom of it, believe me. People are saying the weather was manipulated by my opponents . The polls told the truth and we know it, don’t we folks … my people have already found many, many instances of fraud. Stay strong and stay tuned! Fight!”

Yes, the man who said about polls, “If it’s bad, I just say it’s fake. If it’s good, I say, ‘That’s the most accurate poll, perhaps, ever,'” will continue to lower the GOP bar for integrity and character to the detriment of all involved but himself.

And the media will eat it up, one idiotic remark at a time, while VICTIM will use either outcome to raise money from his cult-following suckers.

But relish in the fact that Mike Huckabee (2008), Rick Santorum (2012) and Ted Cruz (2016) all won the Iowa Caucus, and we know how well it worked out for each of them.

No matter the outcome, call me crazy but I foresee a dramatic turn of events looming on the political horizon . Could be multiple court rulings or conviction of one, a health issue of either, or some nonsense too idiotic to even contemplate at this stage.

Next week’s GOP primary in New Hampshire will be much more telling than Iowa, and with a little luck we might even have a court decision or two to help narrow it all down, but in the meantime, Jack Smith is carving his way down Prima while VICTIM’s lawyers are playing in Pirate Ship Park eating yellow snow.

To paraphrase Boeing, there are far too many loose dolts in VICTIM’s campaign and legal team, and indeed in VICTIM himself, and just because one door closes does not guarantee that another, completely unexpected one, opens to the detriment of us all.

Just be sure you’re in the correct seat.

Richard Carnes, of Avon, writes weekly. He can be reached at poor@vail.net .