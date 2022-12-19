Carnes: Happy Valley Clement Clarke Moore imposter

‘Tis a few days before Christmas

And through most of Happy Valley,

Cheers can still be heard

Over our early season snow tally.

Each year the world is a mess

Always seeming full of trouble,

Yet we’re consistently safe and warm

In our Rocky Mountain bubble.

Meanwhile that Florida hotel owner

Demanding we ignore the Constitution ,

Repeatedly continues to prove

He belongs in a mental institution.

Far-right extremists

Keep babbling nonstop,

Desperately searching to find incrimination

On Hunter Biden’s laptop .

Fortunes are now lost

Causing all to tip-toe,

As they depressingly learn

The true value of Crypto.

Billions simply disappeared

Leaving investors in a pickle,

As pretend digital currencies

Are not worth a wooden nickel.

And what truly can be said

About the hypocrite who bought Twitter,

Blocking those he dislikes

Like a thin-skinned bitter quitter.

Elon the absolutist shouts

“Free speech for me,”

Then the other side of his twisted mouth says

“But not for thee.”

And the Shakespearean “Twitter revelations”

Were much ado about nothing,

As both sides of the aisle

Continue their political bluffing.

On the Georgia election front

They voted against potential empires,

Filled with nutcases and goofballs

Alongside werewolves and vampires .

And Arizonans steered clear

Of a two-faced desert snake,

By keeping their distance

From the one called Kari Lake .

It never rains in Qatar

thus their obliviousness to rainbows ,

And other homophobic tendencies

The world continues to expose.

And we never forget our friends

Who are celebrating Hanukkah,

In spite of Fuentes, Trump and Ye

Who make me wanna vomica.

But put aside this insanity

For there are so many reasons,

To ignore it for a bit

Cuz’ it’s the Holiday Season!

Happy Valley has aged well

Considering last week’s 60th anniversary,

Only a few minor areas

Are in need of (over-priced) plastic surgery.

And congrats as always

To the valley’s most driven,

As she continues to rule the ski world

Our very own Mikaela Shiffrin.

Our ski mountain is woke

No need to ski lonely,

For the new Pride Express Lift

Is not for LGBTQ only.

That was but a joke

To chuckle at Christmas,

Our entire valley’s open-minded

When it comes to doing business.

Christmas in Vail

Is there no finer place,

To relax from worries

With snow in your face?

Town trees are wrapped

In a tax-funded glow,

To celebrate the spirit

Of holidays and snow.

Presents surround trees

Some real, some fake,

As little ones count sheep

Failing to stay awake.

The kids are euphoric

Running in circles and laughing,

While merchants are worried

About holiday staffing.

So keep them in mind

When enjoying Christmas day,

For here in Happy Valley

Blue skies are never gray.

And though the world can be nasty

Full of evil and strife,

For us in the Vail Valley

It is indeed a Wonderful Life!

(Some will eat and drink

And make themselves sick,

But that is far better

Than this 23rd crappy Christmas poem … by Dick.)

Richard Carnes, of Avon, writes weekly. He can be reached at poor@vail.net .