Carnes: How to survive a Hollywood strike

I am a proverbial creature of habit.

For years now just about every morning starts the same way: Wake up (does that make me woke?), cereal and coffee, 10-15 minutes catching up on the news of the world followed by an hour or so watching monologues from the previous night’s talk shows and the occasional interview, and then upstairs to work.

Not exactly Rainman and “15 minutes to Wapner,” but you get the routine.

But the first week of May put quite a hitch in my gitalong with the writers strike, and now the actors strike has compounded the lack of potentially entertaining methods with which to waste time.

If anything, I now go upstairs earlier and begin doing “things” to make a living, and have come up with ideas of other things to do besides mourning over the possible loss of never seeing another “Tonight Show” monologue or the final season of “The Blacklist” (which became even dumber each season yet we still watched).

Considering where we live, I suggest going outside and getting some fresh air, reading a book, walking a park, climbing a mountain, rafting a river, biking a trail, hiking a trail, golfing a course, or for the really ambitious, take a trip to a beach, but not Florida as the water’s hotter than my hot tub right now.

Want to stay home?

Feel free to go online and brush up on the fuzzy connections between Nazis and Moms for Liberty , RFK Jr’s obsession with COVID-19 being designed to target everyone except Chinese and Jews , extreme MAGA Republicans’ obsession with the “Barbie” movie or search for the cultural relevance of a Kid Rock or the legislative relevance of a Lauren Boebert.

With election season sadly right around the corner (it should be around the block on another street in another town at this point, but hey, it’s ‘Merica’), go watch a speech by that Florida hotel owner and former reality TV host and see if you can find a line where he’s not blaming or attacking someone for something he himself is guilty.

Or with President Biden and count how many times he says, “I’m not kiddin'” or starts a sentence with the word, “Look …”

Here’s an idea: write a letter to the editor about anything you’d like — anything at all — and send it to the Vail Daily once a week without fail for a few decades.

It’ll entertain you more than you might think.

Whatever you do, be creative — however, I do empathize that we can only watch so many reruns of “Gilligan’s Island” and “Friends,” and I am personally more concerned at the moment for a possible strike at UPS, which could bring our economy to a halt faster than another pandemic regardless of which group it is designed to exterminate.

Will writers and actors go the way of rear-entry ski boots, ICE vehicles and commercial real estate? I don’t have a dog in that hunt, but they’re similar in that there is a small percentage of them who are truly entertaining and worth small fortunes, but the rest are simply commodities to be used as needed.

I don’t think we really have too much to actually worry about though, as these things tend to work themselves out quickly when the big dogs start losing real money and that could be happening any day now, but if the NFL were to strike again, well then, that’s when we should show some real concern.

Enjoy the strike and let’s see what we’re not missing.

Richard Carnes, of Avon, writes weekly. He can be reached at poor@vail.net .