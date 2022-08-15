Carnes: ‘If it could happen to him …’

“… it could happen to any American citizen!”

Well, duh, that’s kind of the point. No citizen is above the law, not even a former president.

“It was a raid! Mar-A-Lago was under siege! Obama did the same thing!”

It was not a raid by any definition of the word. It was the quiet execution of a verifiably legal search warrant signed by a federal judge to recover documents requested by subpoena that the former president had thus far refused to turn over, and the silly Obama claim was debunked in less than 30 seconds .

This was a federal law enforcement agency doing its job, welcome to America.

“It’s time to stock up on ammo because a civil war is coming! And we should defund the FBI!”

Oh, for the love of … look, never mind, nothing I or anyone else on the planet says will ever be absorbed due to the increasing thickness of your skull. You, along with the man-child himself and a few hundred like-minded Trumpettes will go to your graves declaring the 2020 election was a fraud and your leader is the latest in a long line of pretend messiahs.

And besides, haven’t you people been “stocking up” on ammo ever since Obama was elected in 2008?

How anyone could possibly defend the alleged act of espionage is beyond my apparently limited level of comprehension.

However, “why” anyone would possibly defend the alleged act of espionage is as clear as a crystal glass of water pulled from underneath the International Bridge in March.

The vast majority of current GOP elected members and those wishing to become such will do anything to be re-elected or elected this coming November. The vast majority of their Democrat counterparts will do the same, claiming their leader single-handedly brought down the price of gas, kicked inflation’s backside and saved the planet from man-induced climate change.

It’s what politicians do, welcome to America.

But this incident is simple: Man violates Presidential Records Act by taking confidential White House documents that were supposed to be turned over to the National Archives . Man and his lawyers say, “Oopsy daisy, sorry” and hand over some, but not all, of the boxes. A subpoena is issued to force the return of the remaining boxes. The subpoena is ignored, so the most delicately executed search in FBI history takes place without any fanfare, no flashing lights, no attack dogs, no media hype, but is brought to America’s attention by the Man himself, doing his usual by playing the victim and hoping to raise even more money from the gullible. Dodge, deflect, delay, deny, etc.

It’s what conmen do, welcome to America.

What’s funny was at the very beginning it was hard to tell which crime it was for, as there’s so many to choose from : Federal Grand Jurys and those at the State of Georgia and DC, the House committee and Justice Dept for Jan. 6, New York Attorney General and Manhattan District Attorney for fraud, another Federal Court defamation lawsuit concerning rape, and over a dozen others.

And now we discover if “Top Secret” documents were careening down a black diamond run, some of these files were jumping off the southeast face of Holy Cross in a blizzard.

So the Man can certainly run again , but I seriously doubt he can run fast enough to get away this time, for that’s the thing about Teflon, it always wears out eventually.