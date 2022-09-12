Carnes: Losing a third, albeit distant, grandmother

At first, I was questioning the somber feelings of loss, as if I’d lost a real family member or close friend.

Why was this bothering me so?

I’m not a Brit, a citizen of the United Kingdom, a subject of the queen.

I’ve been fortunate enough to visit a number of times, witnessing the changing of the guard at Buckingham Palace, enjoying fish and chips at Stonehenge, and searching for Nessie up north, but have no real connection other than a 98.8% DNA association with the island and a life-long love affair with the Beatles.

Yet there I was last Thursday, choking up all afternoon during the constant news reports on the death of the beloved Queen Elizabeth.

I lost both of my grandmothers over 40 years ago, but the Queen regnant has been grandmother to an entire nation for over 70 years, with many considering her “Grandmother to the World.”

Perhaps that is why.

She reminded me of my own grandmothers every time she spoke, and made me laugh whenever she would bring along those leg-free, hyperactive eating machines known as corgis.

The monarchy has become largely symbolic over the decades, as she was the queen of state, not the queen of government, and the BBC reported 94% of the world has only known one Queen of England while also claiming she was the most recognizable face on the planet.

I agree from the female angle, but sadly certain Vladimir Putin wears that particular crown for those possessing the “Y” chromosome.

Anyway, while my tears were filled with the sadness of loss, they overflowed with the celebratory joy of an incredible life well lived and revered worldwide. My first honest memory of her was when she met John, Paul, George and Ringo, and John made the joke about those in the audience “rattling their jewelry.”

Queen Elizabeth was the epitome of grace and decorum, a model for morality and humility, a pillar of honor and integrity, style and elegance, a leader of state that put all other leaders of states to shame.

King Charles III, now 73, will in all likelihood head the monarchy for at least a decade or two, leaving the new Prince of Wales, Prince William, next in line for the crown. It was his mother, Princess Diana, who graced our slopes in December of 1994, making an everlasting impression on a royal throne for our own Packy Walker to collect as the most unique Vail souvenir since Bill Clinton’s cigar stub a year earlier (might have just been a rumor).

While the Constitutional Monarch will most certainly continue to support the parliamentary democracy, many will attempt to take advantage of the change by claiming the monarchy itself has outlived its usefulness.

In many ways they are correct, and King Charles has a unique opportunity to modernize the monarchy with new levels of efficiency, sort of a Diet Monarchy or Monarchy Lite, if you will.

When the BBC kept talking about the King’s “walkabout” as he shook hands with his “subjects” and was now head of the “realm,” my American-cultured head thought of “Crocodile Dundee” and “Game of Thrones.”

Although “God save the King!” comes off the lips more like a Monty Python sketch, the unflappable citizens of the United Kingdom have endured a brand new prime minister and king all in the space of a single week, and I wish them well.

And the world has collectively lost an amazingly grand, grandmother.

Richard Carnes, of Avon, writes weekly. He can be reached at poor@vail.net .