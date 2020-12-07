Carnes: Maserati or Chevy Vega vaccine?

I don’t remember being vaccinated as a child, and I’m willing to bet most of you don’t either.

We all had vaccinations for tetanus, polio, MMR and I’m sure a few others, and this is why we did not get lockjaw, paralysis, mumps, measles, rubella, etc.

But when inoculating our own children over these last few decades, I certainly don’t recall having brand choices for vaccines.

DOCTOR: “Mr. Carnes, would you like the Mercedes, Chevy, or KIA version of the MMR for your son?”

ME: “Um … which one has the better warranty?”

Anyway, at this moment I’m not too psyched about the COVID-19 vaccine, but fortunately (unfortunately?) I’m pretty far down the list for qualifying any time soon.

Don’t get me wrong, I fully intend to be inoculated when the time comes, I’m just admitting a hesitancy, a reluctance to be the first in line, as images of a caged guinea pig in a straitjacket dance around in my head.

In 1976, when I was still a wee lad in high school, President Ford instituted a fast-track process for a vaccine to stop what the federal government feared could be a swine flu pandemic centered around Fort Dix in New Jersey. After causing 30 deaths and almost 500 developing the paralyzing syndrome Guillain-Barré, vaccinations ceased, and luckily the pandemic failed to materialize.

But, of course, the last four decades have seen exponential growth in medical research, especially involving drugs and vaccines, so I’m surprised to see how many are flat-out refusing to even consider taking a COVID-19 vaccine, even the Mercedes version (or perhaps a Tesla).

Yes, there are those dumber than a pack of Palins insisting it can give them the virus (it cannot), will alter their DNA (it will not) and that it does indeed include an implanted microchip from Bill Gates (it does not). Most of them belong to a quickly disappearing cult known as Trumpettes, but we can happily ignore them from this point forward.

A bigger concern at the moment is how this will affect Happy Valley for the rest of this ski season, which hopefully is just getting started.

Once vaccinations begin (any week now if the media is to be believed), how will lift attendants know if a guest has been vaccinated? The first to have both shots probably won’t be standing in line until early February, but will they be required to show an immunity passport (good luck with that), or will their ski pass be stamped with a Scarlet V?

Side note: If Michael Flynn shows up this Christmas to get on the gondola, is he pardoned from wearing a mask?

But since the vaccines are at least 90% effective (even the Ford Pinto version), then I don’t really care what anti-vaxxers do as long as 70%+ of the rest of us are vaccinated, which appears to be the minimum threshold for herd immunity to kick in. Unfortunately, a recent poll of Colorado residents says only 60% are currently willing to give it a shot (yuk-yuk), but around 20% will consider rolling up their sleeves with the remaining 20% still demanding we respect their ignorance.

I am curious, though, if three ex-presidents take it live on TV (there will soon be a fourth, but he’s too busy collecting bail money from delusional supporters), how will we know it’s not a placebo?

Richard Carnes, of Avon, writes weekly. He can be reached at poor@vail.net.