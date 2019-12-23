Carnes: Merry Christkwanzahanukkamas!

‘Tis the day before Christmas

And from East Vail to Gypsum,

Local travelers are happy

Thanks to our amazing bus system.

The guests have arrived

Sleeping in overpriced beds,

While dreams of powder days

Dance in their heads.

Christmas in Vail

Is there no finer place,

To escape the real world

With snow in your face?

It’s the one time of year

We’re all nice to each other,

Sharing food and drink

With politeness we smother.

Sure, the world is a mess

And all seems in trouble,

But we’re safe and warm

In our Rocky Mountain bubble.

Though while questioning the value

Of freedom of speech,

A few still argue the details

Of how to impeach.

Some blame mythology’s Satan

While others trust a four-leaf clover,

But no matter how you look at it

Impeachment is over.

Our nation is split

Morals appear slippery,

Next year’s election

Has consequences bigly.

But enough about politics

For now’s not the time,

Yet 10-15 flushes

Is that really a crime?

Yes, we love the mountains

Pines covered with snow,

No amount of negative news

Can ruin our festive glow.

The days are spent

Riding carpets of groom,

While nights are enjoyed

By the light of the moon.

Town trees are all wrapped

In a tax-funded glow,

To celebrate the spirit

Of Holidaze and snow.

Presents surround trees

Some real, some fake,

As little ones count sheep

Failing to stay awake.

But not in East Vail

Where the sheep are in danger,

As our affordable housing issue

Just gets stranger and stranger.

Beaver Creek temperature signs

For years have been a staple,

Let’s keep our fingers crossed

They’re working by April.

While online shopping is sketchy

We struggle to avoid ripoffs,

Vail Resorts chooses now

To announce a third round of layoffs?

Soon the bars will be closed

And most will be home,

Anticipating a visit

From a fat overgrown gnome.

Receiving gifts can be great

(though each comes from Santa),

And all have more value

Than a duct-taped banana.

And regardless of dogmas

We don’t really need a reason,

To celebrate with family and friends

For the entire holiday season.

So for those not in tune

With all this religious business,

Cherish that you don’t have to believe in magic

To enjoy the magic of Christmas.

And something new for us this time

I’m sure it will be fun,

But the little one’s out in Utah

Our beautiful little grandson.

Yet in spite of all that

Here in the Valley of Happy,

It is still the time of year

For twits like me to be sappy.

So read it and weep

Try your best not to get sick,

Even though you just read

Another crappy Christmas poem, by Dick.



Richard Carnes, of Avon, writes weekly. He can be reached at poor@vail.net.