Carnes: Middle East atrocities and realities

A 10-month-old Israeli child.

A 10-month-old Palestinian child.

Which one deserves to die more?

It’s only a trick question if you use actual brain cells to provide any answer other than “neither.” For those who hesitated a nanosecond or put some sort of internal clarifier in your mental answer, know that your moral compass is already pointing south.

How about if the choices are a 10-year-old Israeli boy or a 10-year-old Palestinian boy?

Same answer.

At this age, not only would one still be unable to tell who was which by superficial means, but chances are both are more concerned with burgeoning soccer skills and icky girls than caring to understand the hate-filled violent world of their elders.

But once both are around age 20, it’s quite possible that the Palestinian boy has joined Hamas after having it pounded into his skull by hate-filled leaders that the other believes differently and therefore deserves to die. The other is simply trying to live his life.

Far be it from me to imply the deep, underlying cause of all this is rooted in competing deities over thousands of years, so relax, I’m not blaming religion for the whole mess, for that ship sailed the first time a tribal leader took credit for an eclipse.

Claiming the archaic “eye for an eye” nonsense is just another excuse for the violence we’re witnessing today and throughout history, but the manmade construct of religion is nothing more than a tool used by the few to control the many. It’s all about power and control — control of people, land, resources, etc., and that’s where we are today with a far-right theocratic organization committing mass murder in the name of blood-and-soil nationalism.

However, there are quite a few differences worth screaming to be heard.

There is a vast distinction between Palestinian resistance and Palestinian terrorism, as standing with the Palestinian people and standing with Hamas are two entirely separate options.

One simply negates the other.

Standing with the people of Israel is not a condemnation of the Palestinian people and vis-a-versa, and neither is criticizing the Israeli government an endorsement of Hamas.

But let’s be real here.

Israel will never eliminate Hamas any more than dozens of conflicts — including many with direct involvement of the United States — have fully eliminated ISIS, ISIL, Al-Qaeda, Hezbollah, the Taliban, Muslim Brotherhood, or the multitude of organizations with the word “jihad” in their title.

And those will never eliminate the Jewish people either.

It is yet another worldwide lesson in how religious extremism can kill innocent people and one that I am afraid we will keep learning far into the future.

Americans would be remiss to ignore this lesson next time some Christian nationalist opens their trap to vilify another American for not following their particular brand of deity.

It’s not a left or right issue, regardless of what you see on some college campuses.

No, it’s more than that. Hamas along with all genocidal terrorists who value their differences with others more than the lives of their own children, are enemies of all of humanity.

To paraphrase Maya Angelou: While hate continues to cause a majority of the problems on our planet, it has yet to solve a single one.

But extremists will never stop trying.

Richard Carnes, of Avon, writes weekly. He can be reached at poor@vail.net .