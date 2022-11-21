Carnes: My personal thanks run amok

Welcome, locals and visitors alike, to my 23rd annual Turkey column, dedicated to that special time of year when each of us has the opportunity to give thanks for whatever did or did not happen since last Thanksgiving. Not to be confused with hypocritical annual resolutions made under the manipulative emotions caused by mood-altering drugs, booze or guilt, these are reflections to be looked upon with pride or penitence, satisfaction or sorrow.

So in no particular order I, Destitute Dick, am thankful …

… Vail has lasted 60 years and I’ve been able to enjoy 38 of ‘em.

… for the Battle Mountain Huskies and Vail Mountain School Gore Rangers, once again proving our continued statewide dominance over soccer and Alpine sports.

… we still support our football teams, just perhaps not with the same level of exuberance.

… the Broncos are not 0 – 10, although 3 – 7 is damn close.

… there have been no more vomit-inducing Hallmark Christmas movies about Vail filmed in Canada.

… Mikaela has added two more reindeer to her collection.

… the only “white” we promote around here has absolutely nothing to do with skin color.

… our ski mountains have opened with more runs available than housing opportunities. Wait … I’m not thankful about that second part.

… I haven’t lost a wink of sleep over my inability to acquire Taylor Swift tickets, haven’t lost a dime in the Crypto crash, but made a few on Tesla shorts and I am not a beer vendor at the Qatar World Cup.

… Nancy Pelosi is finally stepping aside and the Florida hotel owner who orchestrated a coup attempt and stole top secret documents will never achieve any position other than perhaps top bellman.

… Kari Lake drowned in her own cesspool of election denial and Dr. Oz discovered it was all really just a narcissistic dream (both saving America from a nightmare), and for Ron DeSantis having the opportunity to at least return a somewhat respectable level of integrity to the GOP (fingers crossed).

… Fox News geniuses declared the reason Dr. Oz lost was that his opponent, John Fetterman, received more votes.

… Captain Obvious has his very own channel.

… for all the real Republicans, real Democrats and real independents who voted in droves for real people, not one-sided political parties.

… I respect my toenail clippers more than Marjorie Taylor Green and Lauren Boebert, combined.

… I live in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado and not Florida or Arizona.

… while certain members of Congress spend their time and money rallying against science under the guise of one fictitious character or another, actual human beings just deflected a comet’s course by basically shooting the wings off a fly with a gun placed on top of the Grand Traverse and the fly buzzing around the Matterhorn at 20,000 mph.

… that although happily retired, my wife — for apparently sadomasochistic reasons — still enjoys working for our local overlords (health insurance benefits are a plus I suppose).

… for living life to the fullest for the benefit of my family first, myself second, my friends third, and the ability to recognize anyone who believes that particular order should be switched must be considering a run for office.

… for the sense of responsibility and love and devotion I feel growing exponentially when our grandson gives me a tight hug and quick peck on the cheek, his little voice showing more innocence and wonder than a box full of adorable puppies.

And finally, at age 63 with the closest thing to a parent still living being an amazing 93-year-old mother-in-law, I am thankful for three ambitious children, one beautiful and very patient wife who, although never understanding why being called all sorts of colorful names online makes me grin like Dr. Evil (pinky included), still enjoys being seen with me in public, one incredible daughter-in-law, a grandson, real friends (you know who you are), fake acquaintances (ditto), beer, golf, skiing and that I get to enjoy them all in Happy Valley.

And let’s all be thankful both mountains are open.

So, thankful or not, I hope each of you has a great Thanksgiving and the rest of 2022, but understand this: Christmas is a mere five weeks away, leaving a scant number of shopping days, so what the hell are you waiting for?

This economy ain’t gonna save itself.

Richard Carnes, of Avon, writes weekly. He can be reached at poor@vail.net .