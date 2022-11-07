Carnes: No election babble here, move along

Halloween is so last week, yet some still seem to be obsessed with the macabre and horrifying treatment of the innocent, and they apparently have forgotten it’s a celebration of costumes and candy, not conspiracies and childish petulance.

So since I’m not allowed to say anything about elections on Election Day, let’s address those entertained by the brutal beating of an 82-year-old with a hammer as Society’s Callously Uninformed Morons (SCUM) of the Earth.

It is a fitting acronym, as the last thing I wish to do is equate them with a particular political party, for that would be unfair, and though I belong to none, that’s just how I roll.

The scenario is truly hard to imagine, but ridiculing a grandfather while he was in the ICU with a cracked skull, spreading false accusations and conspiracy theories insinuating he somehow deserved the beating, takes a very special kind of person, the type that society normally relegates to the back alleys and dumpsters of the opportunistically ignorant, ala Sandy Hook and the Holocaust.

Yet this is how sick minds the likes of Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin , Sen. Ted Cruz , Donald Trump Jr. and Kari Lake wish to portray themselves for all to see, and for truly unfathomable reasons believe this makes them look like patriotic Americans as opposed to the mental derangement the rest of us see.

Support Local Journalism Donate



I’m surprised we never saw an ad declaring, “Free hammers with every (correct) vote!”

These people, and those like them, for whatever sick reason, beg for the authority of a king possessing the responsibility of a toddler, but in reality, we all know most of them probably don’t believe any of the nonsense, yet think pretending to will help them win elections.

But enough of not saying anything about elections, for now that the Bluebird of Unhappiness has been set free to target all those walking below with sanctimonious scat of racism, misogyny, hatred and misinformation, we can instead focus on what’s really important — the rest of 2022 without Twitter.

Yes, the ski mountain opens in four days, Vail Mountain School soccer is playing in the state championship and Battle Mountain soccer is in the state semifinals this weekend, Thanksgiving is in 16 days and Christmas is barely a “Liz Truss” away.

As if anyone reading this didn’t already know, Vail Mountain, weather permitting, opens this Friday, and just a week or so later (a little birdy told me things could change) we can enjoy chocolate chip cookies and hot chocolate in the lift lines at beautiful Beaver Creek.

Big dumps of white gold at night followed by powder-packed mornings, overpriced burgers, crack-showing shredders in brown, shouting employees in yellow jackets, cobalt-blue skies and malt-filled après ski.

Then it will be Thanksgiving, complete with family we haven’t seen in ages, turkey, dressing, football, and drunk uncles with gravy dripping from all three of their chins.

And, of course, there are only 46 shopping days to plan the budget and the gifts, decorate the house and dream about being a kid again.

You know, the really important things in life.

And here’s to hoping you’ve paid attention to the news and social media so you’re not showing up for work an hour early this week.

Richard Carnes, of Avon, writes weekly. He can be reached at poor@vail.net .