Carnes: Pride not exclusively American

The Stonewall Riots took place 54 years ago next week in New York City, spurring the gay rights movement that has slowly but surely taken hold not only in the US but around the world.

Growing up in Texas I went through my phases of ignorance and hate thanks to indoctrination from family, church, etc., but was able to nurture a (somewhat) open mind over time thanks to education and exposure to the real world outside of the protective bubble of my youth.

The ignorance I’ve retained is due to an admitted lack of knowledge, but anything resembling hate is reserved for the truly evil of the world and certain sports teams.

This is why I wrote a few weeks ago about my support for Pride events, specifically Avon’s, but stressed my reasoning as to why local government should stay in their lane of governing (collecting taxes for roads, fire, police, etc.) as opposed to the marketing of morals and ethics, which should be up to the individuals, the businesses, the marketing boards, chambers, etc.

In other words, let capitalism do its thing and leave government out of the moral guide business.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Though most understood and agreed, some did not, which happens pretty much every week on this very page.

Of course, the chances of every single Vail Daily reader understanding my weekly point is about the same as seeing Tucker Carlson waving rainbow flags and tossing “I Heart Putin” buttons on a Pride-based July 4th Float as it winds its way down Bridge Street.

Que sera, sera.

Over the years I’ve come across more and more friends and family dealing with LGBTQ issues, each one as unique as the next, and have watched it tear some families apart and bring others closer than ever, all right here in Happy Valley.

Obviously I appreciate the latter but try to offer support for the former if appropriate.

In spite of what a few politicians spew, there is nothing privileged about being gay or any of the other letters, the issue is simply equal rights. Privilege is reserved for special groups, like say, oh I don’t know, how about churches, which do not pay taxes because of their pretend privileged status.

It’s sad to watch some, even in our own community, act as if there is some sort of reward for hate, but the older I get the easier they are to ignore.

And there is a reason the proverbial closet exists, as ever since beliefs in magical sky beings it’s been for protection from the hate perpetuated by those refusing to accept anyone different from themselves.

Traveling through Scandinavian countries so far this summer I have been pleasantly surprised at the volume of Pride exposure everywhere, and I mean everywhere.

Airports, train stations, shopping areas, museums, you name it, there are pride flags waving and events being promoted, and the best part, according to those I asked, most of it is being done by businesses, not governments.

Even in these so-called socialist countries, capitalism rules, and with exception perhaps of the Bud Light debacle, businesses will continue to succeed by chasing profits via various marketing techniques, allowing governments to stay out of the way.

Does not flying a Pride flag or promoting Pride events say a town, or any government entity for that matter, is against LGBTQ members?

Of course not, but it shouldn’t be up to them in the first place.

Richard Carnes, of Avon, writes weekly. He can be reached at poor@vail.net .