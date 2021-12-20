Carnes: Questionable Christmas poetry
‘Tis a few days before Christmas
And through most of Happy Valley,
Cheers can still be heard
Over the fall weather finale.
Yet the world is a mess
And all seems in trouble,
But we’re safe and warm
In our Rocky Mountain bubble.
This week is so special
For the children of the world,
Though many lay in fear
Of a system coming unfurled.
The bizarre supply chain issue
Caused by demand around the nation,
Leaves billions of packages on ships
Obstinately awaiting their final destination.
A number of pretend journalists
Stay stuck talking in a box,
Continuing to push their biased agenda
Both CNN and FOX.
DC is full of idiots
Some even say it takes an entire village,
But it’s still an incredible insult
Attempting to claim executive privilege.
Justice will surely prevail
For those arguing self-protection,
As truth is finally revealed
From last January’s insurrection.
And it was about time
Though should have come sooner,
When plea’s to stop the anti-American attack
Finally came from Don Jr.
I feel sorry for the boys
Of Congresswoman Boebert,
For being used as weapon props
And their dad being a convicted pervert.
And we hang our heads in sadness
After watching the kangaroo courthouse,
Of the non-convicted murdering child
Known as the smiling Kyle Rittenhouse.
And millions are being lost
Causing some to now tip-toe,
As they frustratingly learn
The true value of Crypto.
We’ve spent yet another year
Dealing with COVID-19,
At least we weren’t locked up again
Under semi-forced quarantine.
There’s still a minority of those
Intent on spreading COVID,
Continuing to prove
You just can’t fix stupid.
But enough of this insanity
For there are so many reasons,
To chuck it all aside
Cuz’ it’s the Holiday Season!
Economy’s on the rise
Real estate’s still on fire,
Unemployment’s going back down
Now if only there were enough to hire.
It’s already been a weird winter
But we’re getting back to the basics,
Even at the movie theater
We have the return of “The Matrix.”
Yet local breweries are fewer
Some were not ready to retire,
As unfortunately we no longer enjoy
Both GRB and Bonfire.
While on the mountains to ski
We no longer must be masked,
But to visit a mountain restaurant
Proof of vaccination, you will be asked.
Still, Christmas in Vail
Is there no finer place,
To relax from worries
With snow in your face?
Town trees are wrapped
In a tax-funded glow,
To celebrate the spirit
Of Holidaze and snow.
The tourists have come
And sleeping in beds,
While dreams of powder days
Dance in their heads.
Presents surround trees
Some real, some fake,
As little ones count sheep
Failing to stay awake.
The kids are euphoric
Running in circles and laughing,
While merchants are worried
About holiday staffing.
Yes, we love the mountains
The pines all covered with snow,
And no amount of bad news
Can ruin our holiday glow.
So keep that in mind
When enjoying Christmas day,
For here in Happy Valley
Blue skies are never gray.
Though the world can be nasty
Full of evil and strife,
For us in the Vail Valley
It is indeed a Wonderful Life!
(Some will eat and drink
And make themselves sick,
But that is far better
Than more crappy Christmas poetry … by Dick.)
Richard Carnes of Avon writes weekly. He can be reached at poor@vail.net.