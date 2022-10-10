Carnes: Questionable timing, but still cool

I don’t smoke pot.

Oh sure, I have a few times over the years, but never with regularity, and I’ve never purchased weed to roll up or stuff in a bong.

It was always someone else’s, and they were polite enough to share.

During my high school and college years, even though readily available, I was too afraid to get caught and suffer the consequences, and also too scared to jeopardize my dad’s standing in the community (we were a long line of bankers, and my mom would have disowned, or probably dismembered parts of me had I taken such frivolous risks).

However, had I been stupid enough to be caught and arrested for simple possession, it would have been local cops and the laws of the state of Texas determining my fate, not the feds.

Support Local Journalism Donate



President Joe Biden’s announcement last week (bizarrely made on Twitter) of full and unconditional pardons for all individuals previously convicted of simple cannabis possession under federal law would have had zero effect on my arrest record, but could conceivably play a huge role for Democratic candidates up for election four short weeks from now.

Can you spell “Pandering for votes?”

Pretty similar to the president coming to our little valley with Sen. Michael Bennet and Gov. Jared Polis this week to create a new national monument up at Camp Hale, both which “coincidentally” just happen to be up for reelection as well.

But don’t get me wrong, although neither Bennet nor Polis have ever promised a little pot in every chicken (much to my dismay no Colorado candidate ever has, missing a perfect opportunity for a killer slogan), I stand fully erect behind both Biden announcements.

There is not a single person currently serving federal time for a “simple possession” conviction , but at least 6,500 previous convictions will be expunged, knocking down barriers for employment, housing and other restrictions that have kept many from being regular contributors to society all because they possessed a joint at the wrong place at the wrong time.

It also sets the stage for governors to hopefully follow suit, in which case thousands more could get their lives back across the country, and provides an opportunity for reclassification of pot by the FDA, and even the possibility of decriminalization at the federal level.

Although the official number of deaths from pot inhalation is equal to the official number of deaths from inhaling unicorn farts, I can see POT members (Party of Trump, ironically) feigning outrage and desperately attempting to spin it to their advantage, but these are the types that would just as soon vote for Jeffrey Dahmer than a democrat (or in Georgia’s case, Herschel Walker), regardless of the consequences.

Real Republicans will stay conspicuously silent either way.

So here’s to praising for pot and popping the champagne for Camp Hale, even though I don’t smoke and am not a fan of carbonated wine.

Edibles, however, are a whole different ball game, especially the dark chocolate bars.

They’re my favorites.

Richard Carnes, of Avon, writes weekly. He can be reached at poor@vail.net .