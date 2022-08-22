Carnes: Real friendships never expire

Anyone who has lived in Happy Valley longer than, oh, let’s say at least 10 years, knows exactly what I’m talking about. For some, it could be only a couple of years, but the result is usually the same.

Long-lasting friendships in a resort community are as fleeting as snow squalls in April — they come in quick, leave temporarily indelible impressions, but are soon forgotten as time marches on.

Of the handful of close friends I made in the mid-80s, only two or three remain in the valley, and we rarely see one another, little more than brief hello’s or the occasional, “How ya’ doin?”

The saddest part, from my selfish perspective, is there have been a number of them over the decades where I remember the faces, but I’ll be damned if I can remember the names (even more so during my single years …).

Best buddies can, unfortunately, fall into the category of “forgotten acquaintances” from season to season. It comes with the territory, I suppose, as people can go in and out of our mountain resort lives faster than Trump loyalties during indictment season.

Former Vail Daily editor and (reluctant) publisher, Don Rogers, is one such friend who luckily falls into the happy category of “never forgotten” in my real world of real friends.

It was late 1999 when then Vail Daily publisher, Bob Brown, was at my house for a Rotary Club meeting, and I handed him an envelope with a few commentaries on various subjects to get a professional’s opinion of my opinions.

After reading, he said, “What, you want your own column or something?”

It had honestly never occurred to me, yet I replied, “Um … sure … yeah, that’s the ticket,” not having any idea what I was getting myself into.

“I’ve got this new guy, Don Rogers, starting as editor in a few weeks. Let me run it by him and we’ll see.”

The rest is history, as they say, for Don and I became fast friends, with him quickly settling into and understanding our valley and me quickly settling into and understanding how not to write a weekly column (still an obvious work in progress).

He taught me “less is more” (making points with fewer words) and the simple trick of allowing the words of “Negative Nancys” to speak for themselves as opposed to starting pointless debates.

Over the next 16 years, we shared the occasional beer, tag-teamed a radio talk show, discussed philosophy, religion, and politics (three sides of the same perverted coin), then he left for greener pastures (a bad pun for Grass Valley, California), yet we remained sporadically in touch.

He dropped by for a visit just last fall when he was in town for a meeting, and now, as happens to a sparse few who leave this valley after extended stays, the man has returned.

But not to the Vail Daily, no, this time it’s editor of The Aspen Times , at that little ski area about 30 or so miles from here as the wealthiest crow flies.

You’ve probably heard the name a time or two.

Seems they’ve had a rough go of it lately, with editors and journalists leaving over First Amendment issues surrounding the coverage of questionable land sales, assets transferred to family members to avoid Russian connections , and other entertaining subjects fun to follow in a typical resort community newspaper.

So welcome back to the Rockies, Mr. Rogers. If anyone can fix whatever’s broken over there, it is you.

Just know that you’re also one of those rare resort community friendships that lasts, and I couldn’t be happier to have you back, even if it is at that over-pretentious outdoor shopping mall with dreadful parking connected to that tiny little ski hill.

Richard Carnes, of Avon, writes weekly. He can be reached at poor@vail.net .