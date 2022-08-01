Carnes: Recession expression up to discretion

The United States economy contracted at an annual rate in the first quarter of 2022 by 1.6% and only 0.9% in the second quarter.

So are we in a recession, or does the almost 50% decrease in the contraction between quarters mean we’re already digging ourselves out of an “almost” recession and we should wait for the third quarter results to prove definitively one way or the other?

Does anybody in Happy Valley really give a damn either way?

As Sunday’s Vail Daily article showed, longtime locals like Harry Frampton said while the current economic climate is difficult for some businesses, history shows it’s not so bad in the long run.

In fact, after living through four recessionary periods in Happy Valley, each time we bounced back stronger by removing the excesses in the market that were mainly caused by greed in the first place.

The article concludes that although gas and food prices are higher, most local developers are continuing to see high demand for their products in spite of the higher costs involved.

Quite the optimistic viewpoint, but Adam’s Rib, Brightwater and the West End project all come to my mind from the 2008 recession.

So there’s that.

Anyway, when I purchased my first home back in Dallas 40 years ago (good grief I’m getting old) it was a brand new duplex for $65,000 and my mortgage rate was a whopping 15.65%, with some going as high as 18%.

Today those mortgage interest rates are hovering around 5%.

Inflation at that point was actually coming down from a peak in 1980 of 14.6%, almost twice as high as we’re experiencing today, leaving an optimist to say, “Really it’s not so bad right now … ” while a pessimist says, “It’s all the Democrats’ fault!” or some such political-based babble.

While these political types are currently obsessed with the proper definition of the word “recession” to either attack or defend their team, the rest of us are going about our daily lives simply trying to just get by while the current supply and demand issues work themselves out over time, as that’s what caused this mess in the first place.

It’s been entertaining to watch the social media posts of those declaring, “I’m gonna move!” — rendering hilarious thoughts of the past when Republicans said the same when Obama was elected, and Democrats followed suit when Trump was elected.

Well, Bubba and Bubbettes, I hate to tell you (not really), but the recession, or at least the inflation part of it, is worldwide .

The European Union and countries such as Canada and Switzerland have all recently raised their lending rates for the same reasons, and inflation rates for the past two years for some nations are double and even triple ours, such as Israel, Greece, Italy, Spain, Ireland and even that bastion of perpetually happy citizens, Denmark.

To top it all off, Exxon just booked an unprecedented $17.85 billion profit for the second quarter and Chevron a record $11.62 billion , leaving some to perhaps think, “Hey, maybe Harry Frampton is spot-on about the whole greed thing … ”

So it’s a pointless battle to debate the definition of a recession, as doing so only leads to more childish political bickering on both sides, the results benefitting neither.

Personally, I would rather have low unemployment and high inflation than the opposite any day, so with unemployment near a 50-year low and strong wage growth, take a gander at Vail Resorts’ new $20 minimum wage, for example.

While not a cure for all that ails this valley, it’s a strong step in the right direction, regardless of how one defines a word.

Richard Carnes, of Avon, writes weekly. He can be reached at poor@vail.net .