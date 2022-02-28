Carnes: Return of the Cold War

Based upon how many Americans have died in the Ukrainian conflict so far compared to how many Russians, it’s safe to say America is the clear winner at this point.

But then again, contrary to certain media reports, this is not a war between Russia and the United States to begin with — this is a war of the 100-plus democracies in the world versus authoritarianism .

Once again the potential for a Cold War between good and evil exists, and it is all due to an insecure, narcissistic little man, an unstable individual with access to nuclear weapons, hell-bent on proving how tough he is to the complete detriment of the people he has, at times, publicly pledged to represent.

Never showing weakness unless it is upon others, not only does he never back down, he doubles down each time, as true narcissists never read the room because they always think they’re the only ones in it.

Hmmmm, sounds familiar.

Adolf Putin (a well-deserved nickname) desperately wants to stay in power and return Russia to the glory days of the USSR, so he is following the Marxist playbook of accusing others of that which he is guilty. His “legitimate political discourse” with Ukraine reminds me of someone … wait, now I remember, it’s that former guy who was impeached (the first time) for attempting to extort a Ukrainian leader for dirt on his opponent .

Along with Commie-loving Tucker Carlson , these traitor-twin puppets have been hop-scotching over one another to see who can heap more praise on the communist leader. These communists insist the Ukrainian government is corrupt (without verifiable evidence), Biden’s family is involved (without verifiable evidence ), and claim this would not have happened if Commander Bone Spurs were president (the only evidence being the invasion had yet to occur). So anything that happened, such as Covid-19, an insurrection and the highest unemployment rate in over 70 years , could not have possibly happened under Bush or Obama or Biden.

Got it — that’s like saying this entire mess could have been prevented if only Russia had joined NATO.

Anyway, the sane majority of the GOP, what I call the Real Republicans, are supportive of the American response, but it’s those delusional Trumplicans attempting everything in their limited power to somehow blame the entire issue on American politics.

The plethora of vaccine experts have suddenly become foreign policy experts, yet all they really seem to care about is prices at the pump, promoting a pointless convoy of unemployed truckers and whatever they’re told to believe at CPAC (Crazy People Accepting Conspiracies).

We can simply continue to ignore their dwindling numbers.

In the meantime, America has sent millions of dollars’ worth of military aid, Germany is sending anti-tank weapons and Stinger missiles , the Netherlands is sending 400 rocket-propelled grenade launchers and the EU has removed top Russian banks from SWIFT (an international clearing house for financial transactions), all in an attempt to destroy an economy smaller than the State of California.

Ukrainian men aged 18-60 are staying to fight for their country alongside beauty queens and grandmothers , while here at home and we couldn’t get some Americans to wear a mask to protect their own mother.

Then again, Ukraine has 58 ski resorts in an area the size of Texas , so perhaps Vail Resorts sees opportunities for future expansion, but no matter how we look at it, a clown with a rocket launcher still has a rocket launcher, and this clown has one with a nuclear tip.

I’m writing this on Sunday night, and scores of Russian soldiers have already returned home in body bags, but how long Ukraine can put up a fight is unknown. So here’s a scary thought: What if in the future these are referred to as the good ol’ days?

Let’s hope not.

Richard Carnes, of Avon, writes weekly. He can be reached at poor@vail.net .