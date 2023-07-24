Carnes: SAG(ing) for dummies

Chances are you’ve seen the logo on jerseys, water bottles and other items around the valley: a symmetrical outline of a female fox, aka a “vixen,” usually surrounded by multi-colored layers of Gore-Tex and other waterproof yet breathable fabrics.

And it belongs exclusively to our very own Vail Valley Vixens, a local women’s cycling club since their launch party back in March 2015.

With my bride being a long-time member, I was asked to SAG last weekend as about two dozen Vixens rode a “simple” 64 miles beginning in Dotsero and ending in Edwards.

I don’t think that word means what they think it means.

Not being a biker myself (the chances of me actually becoming one is about the same as Ron DeSantis playing Prince Charming in Disney’s live-action version of Snow White), I asked what I would need to do and what did the acronym SAG mean.

A friend suggested it stood for “Poops and Giggles” (use your imagination, this is a family newspaper) because whoever SAG’d didn’t have to do much more than set up and tear down aid stations all day, leaving the real work to the riders, yet was still able to enjoy the free food and drink afterward.

Imagine my surprise to learn the art of SAGing (note: not a real verb) actually stands for “Support and Gear” and involves a lot more than setting up and tearing down aid stations.

Anyway, this is about the Vixens, not ignorant and naïve me, but I was exposed to a level of female camaraderie that I never knew existed, much less appreciated.

Spending an entire day with these ladies showed me the true spirit of friendship, trust and loyalty as they ascended and descended a few dozen times, partially on dirt roads, with extremes such as a 1,500-foot elevation gain in less than 5 miles at a peak 9% grade in 90-plus degree air temperature and easily 100-plus on the road surface.

And they all did it with the grit and determination worthy of the Tour de France athletes we’d been watching each day for the past three weeks.

They look out for each other to the point that one might think there is no real competition involved, but one would be severely wrong.

I saw them split into two groups: those who are pretty damned competitive and those of the extremely ultra-competitive variety. But the biggest competitor for most is simply themselves, as the mental fortitude required to not give up under such grueling conditions was a sight to behold.

The only hiccup for the entire day was a single flat tire (belonging, of course, to my wife), and ended with tables of food and drink provided by Craftsman in Edwards, and you’ll be happy to know I was allowed to participate.

You know if you flip the VVV it looks like three mountains to climb, and this sisterhood of local bikers do it at least once and sometimes twice a week, all under the canopy of camaraderie and friendship.

How can you not be impressed?

For a brief moment, I thought perhaps I should look into this whole “biking” thing, but then remembered football starts in just a few weeks, so …

Richard Carnes, of Avon, writes weekly. He can be reached at poor@vail.net .