Carnes: ‘Sly as a fox’ comes to mind

Believe it or not, $250 can still buy quite a bit of happiness in Happy Valley.

A nice dinner for two in the village (provided you only have one glass of wine each and no dessert) or a round of golf for four at the Vail Golf Course (provided you tee off after 3 p.m. and can finish 18 holes before dark).

Thirteen full-service car washes in Edwards, over 100 man-sized tacos at Southside Benderz (for very small men, I suppose), an ounce and a half of Colorado weed (provided quality ain’t your thang) or over 40 pints of locally brewed craft beer (bring a dozen or so friends).

$250 would also just about cover one week’s rent for a local apartment bedroom (provided you don’t need your own bathroom and willing to share forks), but what it absolutely will not buy is a walk-up, same-day lift ticket to ski any of our local mountains this Christmas.

Last season a Vail and Beaver Creek walk-up, same-day lift ticket during the holiday season would set one back $239, and this year’s 15% increase puts the exact same at $275.

“Whoa there, Dick, how about a little perspective. Vail Resorts is also implementing a $20 minimum wage this season, a full 33% over last year.”

When Vail Mountain opened in December of 1962 the minimum wage was $1.15 , so the new $20 minimum is indeed a whopping 1,700% increase.

“See, that’s great!”

At that time a lift ticket was $5, and the new $275 price is a 5,500% increase.

“Oh, damn.”

Then again, if you had invested $5 back in 1962 into the S&P 500 index it would be worth over $1,500 today , enough to buy walk-up, same-day lift tickets for a family of five, but 60 years would set a world record for waiting in a lift line (hopefully).

But only the mentally-deficient-financially-cavalier actually pay such preposterous prices, as barely 5% of all lift revenue was handed over last season in such a manner.

And while some, especially anonymous whiners on social media with their passe and childish “Fail Resorts!” mantra, will use the increase as yet another weapon to condemn anything and everything connected with Vail Resorts, it’s actually a brilliant strategic move by our overlords to control the international narrative of who’s still standing as “King of the Mountain(s).”

Yes, they want Vail and Beaver Creek to be the most expensive ski resorts in America because doing so puts their name in the headlines around the globe, thus providing the perfect opportunity to promote what a great deal can be had by purchasing the Epic Day Pass instead.

It’s also free advertising.

By encouraging ticket sales well in advance at a significant discount they are able to front-load revenue before the season even begins, and combined with Epic Pass sales and the anticipated attempts to limit skiers on the hill during peak season (if they actually do it), will help with planning for skier totals on any given day during the holidays.

It has a direct effect on all aspects of staffing, from lifties to instructors to F&B, food and beverage ordering, grooming and other maintenance needs, etc. Who knows, they might even share such valuable information with the town for parking (HA-HA-HA-HA-just kidding, not in a million years).

While a lifestyle for most of us, it’s a business for others and — right or wrong — we tend to forget that from time to time.

But no matter how you spin it, $275 for a day of skiing is insane.

Richard Carnes, of Avon, writes weekly. He can be reached at poor@vail.net .