Carnes: Soft Joe or Hard Joe?

Who was that man giving a speech last Thursday night?

President Joe Biden, long known for his soft, “Aw, shucks” and “Here’s the thing, Jack” speeches was evidently replaced by a hard nefarious clone predicting political violence and dire straits for the “soul of the nation” if the book-banning, election-denying, semi-fascist, man-baby tantrum tossing, ultra-MAGA Republicans are allowed to continue perverting the Constitution and the principles of democracy.

Or something like that, as it was hard to stay focused on “Dark Brandon’s” words because my eyes and ears were instead absorbed by the ominous blood-red floodlights for the backdrop that set the mood for the most out-of-character speech ‘Ol Joe has ever given.

It was like Wes Craven or George Romero designed the optics.

Sure, just hours earlier Trump had bragged of giving financial support to some of the insurrectionists charged by the Justice Department (once again, like everything else he claims, without any proof whatsoever) and he would consider offering blanket pardons should he be reelected in 2024, but hey, that was just normal everyday Trump talk.

Who actually listens to that childish nonsense anymore?

The Trump Train completely derailed a long time ago (future indictments notwithstanding, of course), but apparently, Biden’s people thought it would be a positive strategy to have him appear as an attack dog to prove “two can play that game,” although it clearly wasn’t a needed tactic in the first place.

It’s not like we’ll suddenly start seeing “FDT” signs painted along Interstate 70 like we do now with “FJB” (westbound between Eagle and Dotsero), as that ship has sailed off the edge of the flat Earth along with the conspiracies involving Hunter’s laptop, Hillary’s emails and Obama’s tan suit and use of Dijon mustard (Sean Hannity was appalled).

Besides, the president was explicit when he very plainly said he was not attacking real Republicans. He most certainly did not slander “tens of millions” of them , he slandered — and rightfully so — a few thousand MAGA Cultists, and it’s not slander when one is simply pointing out reality.

Apparently, the White House intended the speech to unite all Americans regardless of party, but instead, it wasted an opportunity to highlight the recent poll in the Wall Street Journal showing if the midterm elections (which usually favor the opposition) were held today, 47% of eligible voters would cast ballots for Democrats and 44% would vote Republican.

Last March the Republicans had a five-point advantage.

But what bothered me most after the speech is both sides continue to waste so much time and energy trying to convince their collective followers that the other side is either a superfan of fascism, a new and worse version of Hitler, or a demon-led evil enemy of the state, and in many cases all three.

The “other side” in politics is always considered an enemy and always will be during election season, all comparisons to Hitler are pointless and passe and, put simply, fascism is a political system ruled by a dictator in which the government controls business and labor, and opposition is not permitted.

Despite the alarmist tone of the speech, does anyone out there truly believe either American political party is actually in favor of such illogical government leadership?

MAGA Cultists notwithstanding, of course.

Richard Carnes, of Avon, writes weekly. He can be reached at poor@vail.net .