Carnes: Some theories actually critical, others not so much

While Fox News is obsessed over the redesign of M&M’s to make them “less sexy” and Minnie Mouse daring to wear a pantsuit , serious media, at least here in the states, has recently focused on so-called “critical theories” of a significant nature.

Not me, mind you, but actual journalists.

The most prominent of late has been “Critical Race Theory,” which in its naked form is simply not sugarcoating American history when it comes to the subject of race.

Prominently against it are the Trumplicans, a fringe fourth political party (behind the GOP, Democrats and Independents) attempting to legislate history by claiming school children need not know about the racist misdeeds of our forefathers.

In other words, denying the reality of our past.

Struggling to whitewash (pun intended) the teaching of systemic racism in American history is itself a perfect example of systemic racism, and other critical theories in the same arena abound, such as fighting to keep confederate statues while also fighting to prevent teaching about the slavery promoted by many of those in statue form.

This is known as Hypocritical Race Theory.

Of particular note this past week is the Jewish equivalent of CRT known as Critical Holocaust Theory, after a Tennessee school board’s unanimous vote to ban the 1992 Pulitzer Prize graphic novel (a comic book on steroids) due to a handful of naughty words and a few crudely drawn penises from its curriculum.

Oh, and the Jews are comic mice and Nazis comic cats.

Six million men, women and children died during the Holocaust; that’s every single person living in Colorado plus a few Texans. Put another way, you could take every skier on Vail Mountain in the last five years and not hit six million.

Yet Tennessee teenagers are too innocent and fragile for reality even in comic book form?

These Trumplicans simply cannot help themselves from attempting to ban and cancel anything they don’t agree with, whether it’s social media platforms, athletes protesting for civil rights, teenagers discovering books that have been in school libraries for decades and teachers trying to teach them anything that might make them feel shame about their race.

Oh, and also stopping cancel culture from overtaking our society is a biggie for them.

Go figure.

We’re right smack in the middle of Critical Insurrection Theory, Critical Climate Science Theory, Critical Vaccine Theory, Critical Masks Theory, Critical Election Theory, etc. — pretty much anything involving reality they wish to deny.

I honestly thought I created the term “Critical Holocaust Theory” until I googled it and, lo and behold, it’s an actual thing.

A sad and pathetic thing, but a thing nonetheless.

The absolute nonsense occurring over the teaching of reality in places like Virginia , Mississippi , Utah and other states should be a concern for all those who care about democratic freedoms and the responsibilities it demands.

Regardless of one’s stance on CRT, we do not need history to be “approved” by a political party, and those attempting to do so should not be holding their breath waiting for that special email confirming their potential Mensa membership.

On second thought, go ahead, hold it as long as you can. Trust us, we’ll let you know when it’s OK to breathe again.

Richard Carnes of Avon writes weekly. He can be reached at poor@vail.net .