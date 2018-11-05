Carnes: Something’s missing around here (column)

"There's something missing around here."

Like what?

"I don't know. I just know something's not here and it should be."

Well, I miss a lot of things, but that's probably because I'm old enough to have experienced a whole bunch of good things, so there's bound to be quite a few that I miss.

"Yeah, still, I just can't quite put my finger on it, but I know something is missing."

I miss pointing out hypocrisy from elected leaders and those wishing to be elected.

"Sure, of course you do, but you're not allowed to write about election stuff on Election Day."

"Not allowed" is a strong term, but OK, how about I miss the days when priests wouldn't abuse kids, suicide bombers didn't exist and women were treated equally across the board.

"I think you should refrain from religious stuff today as well, and besides, those days have yet to exist."

True that. However, it's open season on politics and religion 365 days a year in a free society, but out of respect for Election Day, I suppose I can leave them be for this one week.

"How non-contemptuous of you."

Hey, I'm a non-contemptuous kinda guy.

"Either way, I still can't fully grasp what it is that I'm missing here in Happy Valley at the moment."

I miss my mom.

"That's lame."

She died four years ago this week.

"Oops, sorry."

No, that's OK, and I still miss my 90-year-old dad down in Texas, my two boys who live out of state and the one that lives in West Vail but has a professional career and his own life.

"That's sweet, but no, that's not it."

I miss the Broncos having a winning record and challenging for the playoffs.

"No, although a lot of us miss it, too, it's not that either."

I miss when more locals lived in Vail proper than second homeowners, George Gillette skiing as Santa and the Great Race still being a thing.

"You're getting closer."

I miss when as a nation we welcomed legal immigration, racism was a negative trait and people weren't obligated to believe in the magical being currently preferred in their geographical location.

"Hold it, you're wavering again."

I know, but I still miss those things, and I do look forward to tomorrow's results from today's election.

"I think that's permissible."

I also look forward to no more political ads, snowflakes not being used as insults and doing a top to bottom run down Riva to start the season.

"That's it!"

What's it?

"Snow! That's what's missing around here!"

Open your eyes, doofus, it's snowing as we write this on Sunday afternoon.

"Oh, you're right. I guess I'm just excited for the mountain to open in 10 short days."

Now you're talkin', the only thing missing was your perspective.

Richard Carnes, of Avon, writes weekly. He can be reached at poor@vail.net.