Carnes: The real national emergency (column)

Fifty people murdered by a terrorist in only a few minutes last week down under in New Zealand.

Fifty people murdered by terrorists over the course of 2018 here in the US.

The difference, besides time frame?

All 100 murders came at the hands of a particular type of terrorist; the type condemned by most yet condoned by a select few.

White supremacist terrorists.

Yes, every single American murdered by extremists in 2018 was murdered by a white supremacist of some sort, as they are the end result of the sadly perfect mix of xenophobia and racism.

From the February Parkland high school murders of 17 to the October Tree of Life synagogue murders of 11, radical Islamic terrorists killed zero Americans on American soil in 2018 but American white supremacist terrorists killed 50.

These self-titled "supremacists" are anything but "supreme," as most are uneducated, knuckle-dragging losers pathetically blaming others for their own bad luck and poor decisions in life who find other like-minded losers to commiserate and spew their whining, hate-filled, delusional rants.

Some, I'm sure though, are good people …

Our own Dear Leader is certainly not to blame — directly — but his constant rhetoric has served only to fan the flames of hatred among the white supremacists' crowds.

From hiring people like Steve Bannon and Stephen Miller to shouting "If you see somebody getting ready to throw a tomato, knock the crap out of them, would you?" the president cares more about attacking free speech he doesn’t agree with and defending free speech that he does than admitting to the growing threat from home-grown Caucasian terrorists.

He followed insincere condolences to New Zealanders with a rant inciting even more violence that included, “I have tough people, but they don’t play it tough until they go to a certain point and then it would be very, very bad."

My extremists can beat up your extremists.

Nice, Mr. President, how presidential of you.

And now we have military infiltration and all kinds of religious and conspiracy nuts like Rush Limbaugh claiming last week's shooter is a "leftist who writes the manifesto and then goes out and performs the deed purposely to smear his political enemies, knowing he's going to get shot in the process.”

Perhaps Limbaugh is part of the left as well, attempting to make the right look like complete idiots.

Perhaps.

In reality, supernatural beliefs are the lowest common denominator at play here, as the never-ending struggle continues to prove which religion has the biggest and baddest deity on the planet.

Oh, and also to prove which one is the most loving and peaceful.

From the Catholics and their little boy issues to Muslims and their Sharia Law issues to evangelicals and their issues with blinders, all continue to battle for dogmatic supremacy, and they've been murdering each other for thousands of years to prove it.

These white supremacist terrorists are merely the latest Christian version, and they have become emboldened by our current leadership, social media outlets like Breitbart.com and Infowars, and a populace desensitized to the daily violence we inflict upon one another across the globe, usually based upon little more than location of birth and deity of choice.

So I don’t care if the man is signing Bibles or copies of Mein Kampf, as the KKK, Skinheads, Nazi wannabes and the rising tide of others like them are the real national emergency.

Richard Carnes, of Avon, writes weekly. He can be reached at poor@vail.net.