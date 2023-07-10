Carnes: To tip or not to tip

It’s not really much of a question I suppose, but more of a statement based upon individual situations.

What’s the difference between tipping a restaurant server 20% and feeling temporarily guilty for not tipping the person who hands your food out the window at the drive-thru?

Guilt-laden insecurity.

Tip in a drive-thru? Get real, who’s doing the driving in the first place? Same for picking up a takeout order.

This mainly American phenomenon of “tip-flation” is getting out of hand, yet there’s no denying the act of tipping has taken on an entirely different level of insanity ever since the pandemic made it somewhat mandatory to help the service industry stay afloat.

It was a convenient way to help those who needed it during such a unique time, especially those on the delivery side of the equation, becoming a sort of voluntary universal social assistance program, surprisingly without any government involvement whatsoever (yay).

But now our basically cashless society has suddenly evolved into an all-encompassing counter grab (literally across the counter) at damn near every establishment with an OPEN sign, popping up faster than gray hairs on my chin.

While easy to ignore an old-fashioned tip jar, it’s an entirely different animal when the touchscreen digital tip jar is swung around for you to sign and choose between 10-15-20% or the dreaded, anxiety-producing social pressure of “No Tip,” which is usually followed with the angry-face emoji to show the workers immediate displeasure with your arrogant ignorance.

OK, that last part hasn’t happened yet, but it surely will if the trend continues. It feels like we’re about a week away from tipping at the self-checkout in Wally World, or next winter there’ll be an automatic Venmo scanner at each lift on the mountain to help support lift attendants.

But before a few of you start banging on my virtual door, understand the issue is not with the person behind the counter but the person paying the person behind the counter.

If servers, bartenders, valets, bellmen (bell person, whatever …), etc. were paid more in the first place they wouldn’t have to feel like they’re begging paupers with each customer. But tipping cashiers at Walmart and McDonalds?

No thank you.

Tipping is an incentive or a reward for good service determined by what the customer thinks is fair, not what others think is right or expected, and certainly not as a substitute for poor wages or how an employer should expect their employees to make ends meet.

“Service” is the key word.

Most Europeans are still dumbfounded by the uniquely mandatory American process, rarely tipping when they visit here and looking confused when we try to tip over there.

But the cultural norm of tipping in America is here to stay as long as employers can get away with lower wages. I just hope it returns to being limited to service-specific businesses, as I could never quite wrap my head around tipping my doctor or dentist for a “job well done.”

There, hopefully that’s enough mindless filler for another week and, please, tips are appreciated but not expected.

Richard Carnes, of Avon, writes weekly. He can be reached at poor@vail.net .