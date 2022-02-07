Carnes: True words for true Olympians

I’m about halfway through Lindsey Vonn’s recently released autobiography “Rise.”

I was hesitant at first, believing I already knew most of the story that took the promising young talent from Minnesota’s Buck Hill west to Vail Mountain and eventually to an Olympic gold medal and more World Cup victories than any other woman in history.

But like my bride loves to remind me, “You’re wrong more often than you think, Tex.”

Now retired and turning the ripe old age of 38 this October, the rest of Lindsey’s life is just beginning, but the line she skied making it to this point is full of more trials and tribulations than a Muslim Uyghur being (mis)used as a political prop for last week’s Olympic Opening Ceremonies in China.

But Lindsey never allowed anyone to ever use her as anything other than Example A for what it actually takes to become an Olympic athlete, and the 16 athletes with ties to Vail (should have been 17) over in genocide country this week and next know exactly what I’m talking about.

“You will only get there if you’re willing to do things others won’t,” was said to Lindsey by her father upon her announcement that she intended to ski in the 2002 Olympics in Salt Lake City.

She was 9 years old at the time.

The sacrifices — social, financial, physical and many others I’m certainly not privy to — are enormous and play a tremendous role in shaping an athletes life post-competition.

All 16 athletes with local ties currently competing in China (should have been 17) have many things in common — drive, ambition, desire and amazing physical abilities just to name a few — but one that really stands out is all are, or were, members of Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, and nine of them attended Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy.

Like the ending of every local bank radio ad on the Zephyr (97.7 KZYR) saying, “Member FDIC” every single one of the 16 (should have been 17) can say, “Member SSCV.”

Think about that as your own little 9-year-old Johnny or Susie says they intend to be in the Olympics someday. While living here in Happy Valley increases the odds much more than one might think, attending SSCV and VSSA makes it even more so.

Unless skiing while trying to read this column, chances are you noticed my mention of how there should have been 17 athletes with local ties competing in China instead of 16, and this is of course due to the sad state of U.S. Ski Team politics leaving our very own Tess Johnson off the Olympic squad.

The 2018 Olympian is currently ranked fifth overall in the world for women’s freestyle mogul skiing, fourth overall on the FIS Olympic Allocation list and in possession of two medals from this year’s Olympic qualifiers (more than any of her teammates), yet she was relegated to being an alternate.

Her recent essay in People tells the story much better than I ever could, but suffice it to say Tess shows the grace, composure and maturity it takes to be a true Olympian, and will in all likelihood someday write her own autobiography detailing the trials and tribulations of her journey to becoming a professional athlete.

Sure, I’ve known the Johnson family for almost 30 years (one of my sons even babysat Tess a long time ago), so some might accuse me of being relatively biased this week.

And they would be 100% correct.

Richard Carnes, of Avon, writes weekly. He can be reached at poor@vail.net .