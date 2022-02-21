Carnes: Vail Resorts is not Vail

For that matter, Vail is not Vail Resorts either, but that doesn’t seem to stop a great deal of the ski industry media, and thus its readers and viewers, from conflating the two.

Sure, it has been said before, but now that Vail Resorts has more ski areas than the NFL has teams, the name “Vail” has almost become synonymous with poor service, poor wages, limited services, limited employee benefits and overall poor management, just to name a few.

And that ain’t fair to Vail.

A recent article in the Wall Street Journal highlighted the issues VR has been dealing with this season (no need to rehash them here …), yet throughout the article the reporter conveniently left off the word “Resorts,” such as, “This week Vail’s Park City, Utah, ski patrol association …” and “Vail’s Lake Tahoe resorts …”

This of course leads to the inevitable comments of “Vail ruined my ski area!” or “Vail took over and now my ski area sucks!” and “Vail takes all the fun out of skiing!” yada-yada-yada.

C’mon people, words are important, and leaving off the second word is like Putin saying, “I have no intention of invading Ukraine …” and leaving off the word “today.”

To be clear, Vail, along with Avon, Minturn, Edwards, Eagle and Gypsum, is a community, not a corporation, and most of the time — especially where the media is concerned — is referred to as “Vail” or the “Vail Valley.”

The community of Vail is not killing the sport, and neither is VR for that matter, unless you’re referring to those who can’t afford it (see $500 skier day parking at the Bachelor Gulch Ritz for mind-numbing reference ).

And yes, housing is the No. 1 problem in most resort towns, as Kaye Ferry’s blunt analysis of our never-ending affordable housing issue a few weeks ago spelled out.

Not exactly a news flash.

But that’s capitalism at its best (or worst depending on one’s perspective), and those profiting are the same that have to fix the problems they create, not municipalities like those listed above.

The community of Vail is home to America’s Snow Princess, Mikaela Shiffrin, not Vail Resorts. Same for River Radamus, Sarah Schleper, Tess Johnson and Kai Owens.

Yet there are some out there adamantly defending VR, telling people to stop complaining, and if you don’t like it, leave.

Well, to play off the old adage about government, those who refuse to question their corporate overloads get the corporate overlords they deserve.

Besides, if criticizing our very own local overlords were illegal, 99% of us would be in jail.

It is our right to demand better, from both VR and the brand known worldwide as “Vail,” but for outsiders to complain about one when they mean the other is just downright uncalled for.

Richard Carnes, of Avon, writes weekly. He can be reached at poor@vail.net .