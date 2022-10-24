Carnes: Voting for stupid people

“Do you consider yourself too stupid to vote?”

Of course not, why ask such a stupid question?

“You just said you still have issues to research and weren’t sure about a few candidates yet.”

I just received the ballot in the mail a few days ago. What’s the rush, and what does that have to do with cranial capacity?

“Only stupid people haven’t made up their minds yet.”

Let me guess, you’re one of those who vote according to color.

“Well duh, as the saying goes, ‘Better red than dead.’”

I think you have two words reversed there, otherwise, you sound pro-commie.

“Whatever.”

He walked away before I could share that I had been hearing “better blue than coup,” but to be honest, they’re both signs of possible mental issues, especially during election season.

With a minimum amount of paraphrasing, the above actually occurred inside City Market last week, which left me pondering the question (internally, as he was rather large), should the ignorant vote?

The world is not black or white, or in this case red or blue, but filled with more shades of gray than a million sequels of that horrid movie could ever hope to produce.

Reality is all about nuance.

If you have a Colorado driver’s license — voila — you can be automatically registered, so as long as you’re at least 18 and a current resident not currently incarcerated, you can vote.

But voting a straight ticket because of a color is as naïve as believing the U.S. president sets global oil prices or government is the fallback answer to one’s financial questions, aka problems.

Yet if you believe Lauren Boebert is Trump in a tank top with a Glock, and Alex Jones was treated unfairly then I suppose ignorance is your choice, but you should still vote.

Same for those whose financial planning consists of lottery tickets or suddenly claiming to have been affected by Camp Lejeune, and the $800K unexpected windfall the town of Vail collected from last year’s sales tax increase should be used to help pay your rent.

Granted, it’s enough to purchase one and a half bedrooms (almost), but still an improper use of tax dollars.

Voting is not only a duty, but a privilege we should never take for granted. It’s quite literally the least one can do to effect change, but will always trump abstaining, which removes all rights to complain yet sadly not the ability to do so.

It takes about as much effort as changing the channel from Fox to MSNBC or vice versa, even for those of questionable intelligence. In fact, I know a number of married couples who vote the exact opposite of their spouse on just about everything, but hey, at least they vote.

So voting for christofascism will not lower the price of gasoline any more than voting for additional government handouts, and neither will voting for a color.

Just don’t be a dummy and skip voting altogether, as even the ignorant still deserve that particular right.

Richard Carnes, of Avon, writes weekly. He can be reached at poor@vail.net .