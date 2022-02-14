Carnes: Who doesn’t watch the Olympics?

What a long, strange week it’s been (or at least it was last week).

Mikaela Shiffrin disqualifies in both the giant slalom and slalom races at the Olympics, Florida’s governor continues towards his goal of “Talibaning” his state by outlawing the word “gay” in school and a small group of apparently confused truckers wait until mask mandates are already being lifted to throw a tantrum about mask mandates not being lifted.

It’s like demanding the gondolas be shut down to protest the lack of living wages but waiting until April 18 before protesting (for those not paying attention, Vail Mountain is set to close April 19).

Timing is everything.

Anyway, also ignoring the never-ending threat of Putin attacking Ukraine (it’s been “imminent” for three months now), it’s been strange how social media and news sites are awash in headlines claiming the Olympics are in dire straits because they’re being held in China, NBC TV ratings are horrible, and America is not in first place.

The International Olympic Committee chooses where the games are held, while TV ratings are low, actual viewership is higher than ever thanks to the internet, and the United States has only “won” total medal count in the Winter Olympics once in 23 tries, in the Lake Placid games of 1932.

I’ve been watching every single day, enjoying Shaun White as he ended his career, gold medals for Erin Jackson, Lindsey Jacobellis, Chloe Kim and Nathan Chen, silver for Ryan Cochran-Siegle and Jaelin Kauf and a slew of others.

I’ve especially enjoyed the USA men’s curling team while holding a beer in one hand and sliding down the hallway at the same time (my bride for some reason follows me with a mop).

But from Mikaela’s ad where she is being chased by a T-Rex to the oft-repeated ad for Laurenne Ross and the Steadman Clinic (Yay Vail!), nothing has excited me more than watching River Radamus pump his fist with pride after finishing his amazing second run of the men’s GS.

I immediately choked up and my eyes quickly filled with tears of joy as this young man we’ve known since age 7 was only 26/hundredths of a second away from a bronze medal at his first Olympics.

He was the soccer goalie at age 8 for our son’s Vail Valley Soccer Club team, and the chubby little kid with tree trunks for legs could fling those same legs like cooked spaghetti around gates during ski season.

We just knew he was destined for the Olympics someday, and I’ll be damned if he didn’t prove us all correct.

And then there was Mikaela, “America’s Princess on Snow” if there ever was one, and her almost five-minute interview after completing her ninth place super-G run.

Combining grace with humility, she said, “I don’t feel like I deserve it…” in reference to how many people have reached out with support and, “The most surprising thing of my Olympic experience is how kind people have been in the face of my failure… it is failure… it’s OK to say that.” She finished her beautiful ramble with, “I would never have felt that humans can be so kind … OK, I’m gonna stop talking.”

If that didn’t make you smile, know that our princess has a true prince in Aleksander Aamodt Kilde from Norway, and you are now obligated to watch her downhill and combined races this week.

Besides, living in Happy Valley and not watching the world’s biggest winter sporting event is like saying Russians don’t cheat … and doing so with a straight face.

Richard Carnes, of Avon, writes weekly. He can be reached at poor@vail.net .