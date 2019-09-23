Carnes: Why listen to the smartmouth kids?

What do kids know, they’re just children, right?

We, the establishment, are the ones in charge. We’re the adults here.

We are the ones setting the stage for their future, not them. Our years of experience in stage setting is responsible for the world being in the shape it currently finds itself.

No one can argue with such logic.

And who are these kids daring to question our accomplishments and priorities?

It should be obvious we know what we’re doing.

Another Middle East country with a name beginning with an “I” promises to “destroy all aggressors” while our own dear leader patiently waits to be told by our allies who to attack to appease our journalist-killing allies.

Makes sense, right?

While young adults at our local schools are begging those that have actual power and currently in charge of the world (that’s us!) to reconsider our planet-wide priorities, we’re rightly instead dealing with the intricacies of unwinnable trade wars speeding up the sinking of the economy while quietly providing tariff exemptions to Tim Apple’s company and reeling from Antonio Brown no longer playing in the NFL.

Damn straight priorities if you ask me.

Scandinavian climate activist, 16-year-old Greta Thunberg, has the nerve to shout, “Adults keep saying we owe it to the young people to give them hope. But I don’t want your hope, I don’t want you to be hopeful. I want you to panic, I want you to feel the fear I feel every day.”

Oh calm down, little one.

We’re having to deal with a whistleblower that is either full of hot air or blowing a dog whistle, and either way, our dear leader did nothing wrong and even if he did it’s his absolute right to do so.

We’ve smartly revoked California’s legal authority to impose stricter air-pollution regulations on cars in order to make them far less expensive and substantially safer, thus proving you naïve kids are being exploited for political gain, nothing more.

Yes, we know vaping is killing you and your classmates and must be stopped, but don’t you dare attempt to impose stronger background checks for kids buying a weapon from a private seller that he or she might use to kill classmates.

That simply defies adult level logic.

One day we’re “locked and loaded” and the very next we’re showing “strength with our restraint.”

If that doesn’t make sense to your undeveloped senses, then I’m afraid you just need a few more years of experience to reach our seasoned levels.

And while I’m on a roll, never forget the true enemy of the people is the media.

So while you’re busy skipping school to act important and, in the case of Greta Thunberg, Battle Mountain High School senior Troy Rindone and others, making forgettable speeches, please understand that while our leaders act like children, it’s up to you children to act like leaders.

Please.

Richard Carnes, of Avon, writes weekly. He can be reached at poor@vail.net.